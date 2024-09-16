Protect your new iPhone 16 with the Torras Ostand cases and GlassGo protector
The iPhone 16 series is here! If you are rushing for that pre-order button on Friday, you are probably also considering what case you’d put on that shiny new iPhone 16 Pro. Or, you should.
Torras is known for its Ostand cases — protectors that have an integrated kickstand. What sets it apart is that the kickstand is also a huge ring, which you can hook your fingers through, so you can keep a grip on the iPhone 16 Pro at all times, even if you need your hand to hold something else at the same time.
The kickstand itself is retractable and mounted on a sturdy hinge, which will hold it at different angles — you can prop the iPhone 16 Pro up in either landscape or horizontal position. The hinge has been tested to withstand at least 30,000 folds.
The Torras Ostand Classic exceeds military-grade protection with its proprietary Milshock 3.0 airbags around the inside corners, and 3-layer bumper for complete shock absorption. The case has a lip all around the screen and all around the cameras, so you can plop your iPhone face-down or camera-down on any surface with peace of mind.
Of course, there’s a curved and smooth cutaway to allow access to the brand-new Camera Control Button, so you can still enjoy the full iPhone 16 Pro experience with no boundaries!
Screen protectors are great — when you apply them correctly, that is. It’s often a hassle to try and install one, which is why the Torras GlassGo X comes in a package, which completely simplifies the process!
First things first — the Torras GlassGo is a 9H+ aerospace tempered glass, protected against scratches and shattering. Even if it endures some damage, it will keep the display underneath it pristine and clean. The GlassGo covers the iPhone 16 Pro’s screen from edge to edge, even with the super-thin bezels on the new models, so you can enjoy the visual effects of Apple Intelligence.
Installation has been simplified to one step, which only takes a few seconds — the Torras GlassGo comes with a plastic frame that automatically cleans off the dust from the screen, aligns the phone exactly, and ensures perfect, bubble-free application.
The cherry on top — you get two protectors in the package. So, even if one gets damaged, or you somehow get the application wrong — you can quickly apply the second one, already aware of how the whole process works.
Shop Torras on Amazon
Torras Ostand Spin Classic
The Ostand ring has a complete magnetic array embedded in it, ensuring an 18N magnetic pull, meaning that once you stick the case to a MagSafe accessory — it’s not falling off. In fact, you can stick it to any metal surface and keep using your iPhone hands-free — we’ve tested this with a fridge in the past, and the iPhone remained in place, showing us a cooking recipe, YouTube video, or anything we had on.
Torras GlassGo X
Overall — Torras’s mission is to make your iPhone live longer — and these classic protector and case are the embodiment of that!
Shop Torras on Amazon
