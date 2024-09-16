Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Protect your new iPhone 16 with the Torras Ostand cases and GlassGo protector

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Articles
Torras case with kickstand open, keeping an iPhone propped up in portrait position
This story is sponsored by Torras. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!


The iPhone 16 series is here! If you are rushing for that pre-order button on Friday, you are probably also considering what case you’d put on that shiny new iPhone 16 Pro. Or, you should.

Luckily, premium case maker Torras is ready for that exact event! The new series of Torras Ostand Classic cases and Torras GlassGo X are already available on Amazon, so you can be ready to protect your iPhone 16 Pro as soon as it arrives! With the perfect color options to match your iPhone of choice — including Natural Titanium and the new Desert!

Shop Torras on Amazon


Torras Ostand Spin Classic



Torras is known for its Ostand cases — protectors that have an integrated kickstand. What sets it apart is that the kickstand is also a huge ring, which you can hook your fingers through, so you can keep a grip on the iPhone 16 Pro at all times, even if you need your hand to hold something else at the same time.

The kickstand itself is retractable and mounted on a sturdy hinge, which will hold it at different angles — you can prop the iPhone 16 Pro up in either landscape or horizontal position. The hinge has been tested to withstand at least 30,000 folds.

The Ostand ring has a complete magnetic array embedded in it, ensuring an 18N magnetic pull, meaning that once you stick the case to a MagSafe accessory — it’s not falling off. In fact, you can stick it to any metal surface and keep using your iPhone hands-free — we’ve tested this with a fridge in the past, and the iPhone remained in place, showing us a cooking recipe, YouTube video, or anything we had on.



The Torras Ostand Classic exceeds military-grade protection with its proprietary Milshock 3.0 airbags around the inside corners, and 3-layer bumper for complete shock absorption. The case has a lip all around the screen and all around the cameras, so you can plop your iPhone face-down or camera-down on any surface with peace of mind.

Of course, there’s a curved and smooth cutaway to allow access to the brand-new Camera Control Button, so you can still enjoy the full iPhone 16 Pro experience with no boundaries!

Torras GlassGo X



Screen protectors are great — when you apply them correctly, that is. It’s often a hassle to try and install one, which is why the Torras GlassGo X comes in a package, which completely simplifies the process!

First things first — the Torras GlassGo is a 9H+ aerospace tempered glass, protected against scratches and shattering. Even if it endures some damage, it will keep the display underneath it pristine and clean. The GlassGo covers the iPhone 16 Pro’s screen from edge to edge, even with the super-thin bezels on the new models, so you can enjoy the visual effects of Apple Intelligence.

Recommended Stories
Installation has been simplified to one step, which only takes a few seconds — the Torras GlassGo comes with a plastic frame that automatically cleans off the dust from the screen, aligns the phone exactly, and ensures perfect, bubble-free application.



The cherry on top — you get two protectors in the package. So, even if one gets damaged, or you somehow get the application wrong — you can quickly apply the second one, already aware of how the whole process works.

Overall — Torras’s mission is to make your iPhone live longer — and these classic protector and case are the embodiment of that!

Shop Torras on Amazon


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Mobile Tech Reviewer and Video Host
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

Stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra concept images showcase its curved corners and slim bezels
Stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra concept images showcase its curved corners and slim bezels
Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and others in hot water over alleged anti-competitive deals in India
Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and others in hot water over alleged anti-competitive deals in India
Oppo turns 20 and invites you around the world from Spain all the way to Thailand
Oppo turns 20 and invites you around the world from Spain all the way to Thailand
Vivo X200 Pro benchmark listing confirms chipset, new battery details revealed
Vivo X200 Pro benchmark listing confirms chipset, new battery details revealed
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold durability test puts the weakness of thinner foldables on display
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold durability test puts the weakness of thinner foldables on display
Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at cheaper price with this mouth-watering deal
Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at cheaper price with this mouth-watering deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless