Poll: How much money did you spend on tech this Black Friday?0
Every year people wait until the last days of November and December to unleash their shopping rage, but joking aside, the amount of money spent during Black Friday and Christmas is just astonishing (according to Adobe Analytics people spent almost $9 billion this Black Friday). That’s also our question for you today.
My PlayStation 5 purchase (don’t be jealous, you don’t know what I’ve been through to get one of those) puts me in the “North of $1000” range, but that was the only tech gift I bought for myself the whole year.
Tech purchases include smartphones, tablets, TV sets, home theater systems, smartwatches, fitness bands, and pretty much anything with a silicon chip inside. So, were you a big spender this Black Friday? Did you get that crazy foldable phone, or you decided to spend your money on other non-techy things? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments below.