Polls Black Friday

Poll: How much money did you spend on tech this Black Friday?

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Poll: How much money did you spend on tech this Black Friday?
The year is slowly drawing to an end, and these last few months before we bid farewell to 2021 are filled with holidays and shopping events. Black Friday 2021 is already in the history books, Christmas is closing fast, the holiday season is going on full blast!

Every year people wait until the last days of November and December to unleash their shopping rage, but joking aside, the amount of money spent during Black Friday and Christmas is just astonishing (according to Adobe Analytics people spent almost $9 billion this Black Friday). That’s also our question for you today.

How much money did you spend on tech this Black Friday (and during the holidays in general)? Some people aren’t so keen to hop on the Black Friday train, while others can’t wait to snatch that iPhone 13 with 20% off.

My PlayStation 5 purchase (don’t be jealous, you don’t know what I’ve been through to get one of those) puts me in the “North of $1000” range, but that was the only tech gift I bought for myself the whole year.

How much money did you spend on tech this Black Friday?

Vote View Result

Tech purchases include smartphones, tablets, TV sets, home theater systems, smartwatches, fitness bands, and pretty much anything with a silicon chip inside. So, were you a big spender this Black Friday? Did you get that crazy foldable phone, or you decided to spend your money on other non-techy things? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments below.

