Pocketable marvel Razr 2023 slides to a very compelling price
Foldables are the future - at least that's what all sales data is pointing to. Conventional phones appear to have peaked so if you want to experience a novel way of using your handset, the Razr 2023 is on sale at a very reasonable price on Best Buy.
A starting price of $699 makes the Razr 2023 the cheapest clamshell phone you can buy and now that its price has been marked down, it's really affordable for a foldable phone.
Despite its wallet-friendly price, the Razr is a luxe device. It has a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner screen with a dazzling refresh rate of 144Hz. It's well-built and sturdy with a vegan leather design. Unlike the Flip 5, it also offers dust resistance.
The phone features a well-engineered hinge and can be held open at various angles.
The outer screen is 1.5 inches and lets you view the time and notifications and also features a choice of panels, including the weather, access to contacts, and a media player.
The Razr 2023 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which isn't a flagship chip but feels like one in day-to-day tasks. Even in benchmarks, it's not too behind the Flip 5, which costs $1,000 and has a more premium chip.
The phone has a 4,200mAh battery - bigger than what you'll find on other top clamshell phones - and will last you a day and a half. It comes with a 30W charger which needs only 30 minutes for a 70 percent charge.
The phone has impressive camera hardware with a 64MP main sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide camera and produces punchy photos.
Best Buy has shaved $200 off the price of the Razr 2023, so you can get it for $499.99 instead of $699.99 at the moment. That's a huge discount and makes the only mid-range bendable phone available in the US seriously affordable.
This should be your next phone if compactness, smooth performance, long battery life, and long software support are your priorities.
