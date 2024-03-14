



If you are in the market for a new phone, you are probably interested in the phone's expected price. If you are a tech enthusiast, you likely care more about its specs. But if you are a math fanatic, you might have been hoping for a March 14 teaser. If you are in the market for a new phone, you are probably interested in the phone's expected price. If you are a tech enthusiast, you likely care more about its specs. But if you are a math fanatic, you might have been hoping for a March 14 teaser.

A sad day for anyone who is a math nerd and a Pixel fan









March is the third month of the year and 3.14 are the first three digits of pi (π), so March 14 is celebrated as Pi Day.





9to5Google Pixel 9 for the sixth digit, it went for an inverted What a spoilsport. Asnotes, it has become something of a tradition for Google to celebrate Pi Day by using its phones to represent some of the starting digits. This year , the company spelled the first eight digits or 3.1415926 and instead of using a picture of thefor the sixth digit, it went for an inverted Pixel 6





Pixel 9 just for a social media post. But then again, we know Google probably did not want to sacrifice the mystery surrounding thejust for a social media post. But then again, we know quite a lot about the phones and even have a fair idea of what they will look like . But is anything really official before it's official?





This was Google's last chance to tease a new phone in the most epic way possible. That's because future Pixel phones will jump into double digits and the company won't be able to spell out the digits of Pi using new models for a long time.