Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Google has just announced that the annual I/O conference will begin on May 14 and we may get our first official look at the budget Pixel 8a at the event. The company's flagship phone, the Pixel 9, will probably be launched in October. Google had the perfect opportunity to drop a teaser today and you are going to be so mad that it didn't.
If you are in the market for a new phone, you are probably interested in the phone's expected price. If you are a tech enthusiast, you likely care more about its specs. But if you are a math fanatic, you might have been hoping for a March 14 teaser.
A sad day for anyone who is a math nerd and a Pixel fan
March is the third month of the year and 3.14 are the first three digits of pi (π), so March 14 is celebrated as Pi Day.
As 9to5Google notes, it has become something of a tradition for Google to celebrate Pi Day by using its phones to represent some of the starting digits. This year, the company spelled the first eight digits or 3.1415926 and instead of using a picture of the Pixel 9 for the sixth digit, it went for an inverted Pixel 6. What a spoilsport.
Google probably did not want to sacrifice the mystery surrounding the Pixel 9 just for a social media post. But then again, we know quite a lot about the phones and even have a fair idea of what they will look like. But is anything really official before it's official?
This was Google's last chance to tease a new phone in the most epic way possible. That's because future Pixel phones will jump into double digits and the company won't be able to spell out the digits of Pi using new models for a long time.
