Pixel 8 might have voice-powered replies to messages
Often, it happens so that we are busy with something, doing something with our hands like driving or cooking, or why not just not want to move after a long day at work (it happens). In all these situations, receiving a message or notification on your phone might be a little, if not annoying, at least hard to see or answer. So, a feature allowing you to reply to notifications using voice sounds like a good idea.

According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), Google might be working on such a feature, which could make answering messages on the next-gen Pixel 8 hands-free.


Rahman dug into the Android code and found out some of Google’s plans. The tech giant is reportedly thinking of adding a voice-activated feature for replying to notifications. This means you could use Google Assistant to dictate your message out loud. It's kind of like what happens in Android Auto, but here, the Assistant won't bug you by asking if you wanna reply first.

Not that it is so hard to reply to a couple of questions first, but it seems to be unnecessary. This rumored new feature might work by allowing you to just say “Reply” or “Hey Google, reply” after you receive a message notification on your phone. Then Google Assistant would pop up and ask you to speak your message, then send it out for you.

Right now, there is actually no way to pull this off. The best you can do is get a message, read it, and then tell the Assistant, "Hey Google, send a message to Mom (for example)," and compose your message. But this new way would be smoother and faster.

Rahman is not entirely certain whether this feature will roll out with the Google Pixel 8 when it hits the market. It could possibly show up later through a future Feature Drop. It might also extend to other Pixel devices – either right away or down the line.

