Pixel 8 could come with a powerful Galaxy S23-rivaling feature





Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska has learned from a Google insider that the Pixel 8 will support the USB DisplayPort alternate mode, which is also known as DisplayPort over USB-C. Previously, RCA connectors or HDMI cables were required to connect to a large screen, but DisplayPort over USB-C allows slimmer devices like smartphones to transmit content to a monitor or TV.





The capability to cast content on a monitor would turn the Pixel 8 into a desktop replacement of sorts. Sure, it won't be powerful enough to replace your computer, but given that you will probably be able to use a keyboard and a mouse as well, it will surely help you get some light productivity work done.





Android Central In addition to Samsung, Motorola mid-tier and flagship phones also have a desktop mode called Ready For. Aswriter Mishaal Rahman notes, even Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo phones offer desktop mode experiences.





Rahman previously revealed that the Android 14 beta has support for the USB DisplayPort alternate mode, which is all the more evidence that the Pixel 8 will support it.









Whether other Android phones eligible for Android 14, including current Pixel phones, will also get a display mode, remains to be seen. It doesn't seem likely though, as the mode will only work on devices that properly support the mode.





Two devices other than the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that could get the desktop model are the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, though no concrete evidence exists to support this speculation. Besides, the Pixel desktop mode allegedly still needs a lot of work, so the feature will probably debut on the Pixel 8 duo, which is expected to be revealed in October.