Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: BLIND Camera Comparison!





Apple, Google and Samsung have been battling for the smartphone camera title for a while, but now that we have the new iPhone 15 series and Pixel 8 series out, it's time to once again revise that question.





To do that, we have captured a bunch of photos on each phone, removed all information and we are leaving it for you to decide which camera you prefer best. For this comparison, we have only used the main camera in daytime conditions, which is after all where most of the photo-taking usually happens anyway.





So let's see if one phone comes out as the new 2023 smartphone camera king!





Vote now and the results will be revealed on Friday at 9am ET .





Scene 1 - A scenic view



Which photo do you prefer? 1A 1B 1C 1A 33.09% 1B 24.46% 1C 42.45%

Scene 2 - A walk in the park



Which photo do you prefer? 2A 2B 2C 2A 24.24% 2B 56.82% 2C 18.94%

Scene 3 - The statue





Which photo do you prefer? 3A 3B 3C 3A 18.32% 3B 58.78% 3C 22.9%

Scene 4 - Say "hi"





Which photo do you prefer? 4A 4B 4C 4A 45.9% 4B 30.33% 4C 23.77%

Scene 5 - Greenery





Which photo do you prefer? 5A 5B 5C 5A 15.79% 5B 46.49% 5C 37.72%

Scene 6 - The man with the dog





Which photo do you prefer? 6A 6B 6C 6A 39.62% 6B 17.92% 6C 42.45%

Scene 7 - Walkway





Which photo do you prefer? 7A 7B 7C 7A 10.31% 7B 45.36% 7C 44.33%

Scene 8 - Last days of summer





Which photo do you prefer? 8A 8B 8C 8A 46.59% 8B 28.41% 8C 25%

Scene 9 - The cafe





Which photo do you prefer? 9A 9B 9C 9A 44.05% 9B 40.48% 9C 15.48%

Scene 10 - A house in the park





Which photo do you prefer? 10A 10B 10C 10A 40.74% 10B 38.27% 10C 20.99%

Scene 11 - Blue skies





Which photo do you prefer? 11A 11B 11C 11A 53.25% 11B 32.47% 11C 14.29%

Scene 12 - The sun dial





Which photo do you prefer? 12A 12B 12C 12A 24.66% 12B 20.55% 12C 54.79%



Scene 13 - City view









Which photo do you prefer? 13A 13B 13C 13A 15.49% 13B 39.44% 13C 45.07%





Scene 14 - Framed by the trees









Which photo do you prefer? 14A 14B 14C 14A 44.59% 14B 16.22% 14C 39.19%



