Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: BLIND Camera Comparison!

Which phone has the best camera? Is it the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Pixel 8 Pro, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Apple, Google and Samsung have been battling for the smartphone camera title for a while, but now that we have the new iPhone 15 series and Pixel 8 series out, it's time to once again revise that question.

To do that, we have captured a bunch of photos on each phone, removed all information and we are leaving it for you to decide which camera you prefer best. For this comparison, we have only used the main camera in daytime conditions, which is after all where most of the photo-taking usually happens anyway.

So let's see if one phone comes out as the new 2023 smartphone camera king!

Vote now and the results will be revealed on Friday at 9am ET.

Scene 1 - A scenic view



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 2 - A walk in the park



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 3 - The statue


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 4 - Say "hi"


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 5 - Greenery


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 6 - The man with the dog



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 7 - Walkway



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 8 - Last days of summer


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 9 - The cafe


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 10 - A house in the park



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 11 - Blue skies



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 12 - The sun dial


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 13 - City view



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 14 - Framed by the trees



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

