Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: BLIND Camera Comparison!
Which phone has the best camera? Is it the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Pixel 8 Pro, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra?
Apple, Google and Samsung have been battling for the smartphone camera title for a while, but now that we have the new iPhone 15 series and Pixel 8 series out, it's time to once again revise that question.
To do that, we have captured a bunch of photos on each phone, removed all information and we are leaving it for you to decide which camera you prefer best. For this comparison, we have only used the main camera in daytime conditions, which is after all where most of the photo-taking usually happens anyway.
So let's see if one phone comes out as the new 2023 smartphone camera king!
Vote now and the results will be revealed on Friday at 9am ET.
Things that are NOT allowed: