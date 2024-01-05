Pixel 7 Pro is dirt cheap for what it brings to the table for a short while

Given the beating most of us have had from the rising cost of living, splurging on expensive gadgets doesn't sound like a really bright idea. Year-on-year differences aren't significant enough to justify spending on newer releases if you have vowed to be wiser with your money, so if you are looking for a capable phone, Google's Pixel 7 Pro is available at a bargain price.





The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy today. It's a phone that most in the tech world adore and for good reason. It flaunts a beautiful 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and since it's slightly curved, it's easier to hold than most other premium handsets.





Pixel 7 Pro 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP +12MP + 48MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAh battery $380 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





The device is underpinned by the homemade Google Tensor G2 chip and while it's not at the top of the performance charts, it's plenty fast for everyday use.





It has a triple camera array with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 48MP telephoto module with 5x optical zoom. It produces stunning, color-accurate photos that are aesthetically more pleasing than what most other phones churn out.





A starting price of $899 already made the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S23 Plus, both of which start at $999. At the moment, the Pixel 7 Pro is a staggering $380 off.





The new lower price gives the Pixel 7 Pro a pass when it comes to things that the Pixel 8 Pro -- which starts at $999 by the way -- offers, such as new AI-powered features and the thermometer sensor.





Go for the phone if you need a high-end smartphone with stellar cameras, smooth performance, and a clutter-free interface but don't want to spend a fortune.





Google's phones are also at the front of the queue when it comes to operating system updates and they get better with age, thanks to quarterly Feature Drops which bring features introduced with newer phones to older phones.