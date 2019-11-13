Android Google

Some Pixel 3 units are bringing back memories of the Nexus 6P

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 13, 2019, 11:44 AM
Back in 2016, we told you about an interesting issue that was affecting certain Nexus 6P units. Even when there was as much as 60% battery life remaining on an affected phone, the device would suddenly and mysteriously shut down. Both Huawei, the phone's manufacturer, and Google investigated the issue. At first, Huawei passed the buck and said that this was Google's problem because the shutdowns started after the phones were updated to Android 7 Nougat. But when Nexus 6P users flashed Android 6 Marshmallow on their phones, the units still shutdown.

Well, we finally have some good news on this front. A Google engineer just noted on the Issue Tracker website (via Android Police) that the shutdown problem has been fixed, which should make those still using the model feel better. However, since it appears that no update was ever sent to exterminate this bug and that it seems that a hardware issue was to blame anyway, the engineer might have signed off on this because of a settlement that was agreed to earlier this year. Under the terms of this agreement, Huawei and Google promised to pay $9.75 million in aggregate to all existing and former Nexus 6P users.

Some Pixel 3 batteries are going from 20% to 0% in seconds


And now there is some indication that Pixel 3 owners are experiencing the same shutdown problem. Posts about this problem starting appearing on the Pixel support website back in April as Pixel 3 owners began complaining about the battery life on their phones dropping from as much as 20% to 0% in the manner of a countdown timer. And Pixel 3 users have also taken to Reddit (via Android Police) to share their sad shutdown stories. One Pixel owner suggests that charging the Pixel 3 battery to 100% at least once or twice a week might stop the rapid battery drain, especially if the phone is undercharged (taken off the charger before it is fully charged); this can lead to battery calibration problems. Another Reddit poster recommends letting the Pixel unit drain completely and then having it charge back up to 100% with the power turned off. While this might come as a surprise to some, we should point out that the original Pixel units also experienced this very same problem in 2016.


Apple had a similar issue with the iPhone back in 2016 when some iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s users started complaining that their handsets were suddenly shutting down. This was caused by weak batteries unable to generate enough power to help the processor handle complex tasks. Apple responded by pushing out iOS 10.2.1 which caused a different problem; Apple didn't tell its customers at the time that with the update, the company could throttle iPhone speeds. And when users noticed that their devices were running slower, they had a conniption. Eventually, the company came clean with its customers and offered cut-rate $29 battery replacements to make up for the deception. It also added a Battery Health app in iOS 11.3 that users can disable if they don't want their iPhone's speed to be throttled even if it leaves the phone vulnerable to a shutdown under certain conditions.

For the sake of those who purchased a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, let's hope that this battery shutdown issue doesn't become a wide-spread problem that turns into a long-running affair; after all, Nexus 6P owners had to wait around for years before getting partially compensated for the problems that they had to deal with. Google needs to determine if this is a hardware or software issue. If it is the latter, they know what needs to be done. If it is the former, Pixel 3 owners should receive new hardware immediately even if it means shipping them a brand spanking new Pixel 4.

LordDavon
1. LordDavon

Just ordered one as a backup phone. Should be here tomorrow. Crossing my fingers!

Zrtsg
2. Zrtsg

Maybe it's just the battery showing its age

Alcyone
3. Alcyone

I don't have a pixel (yet), but i do use a lg v20 here and there as a daily driver. I have the shutdown issue on the v20, but its closer to 10% when it happens. I'm sure its the battery in my phone. At least i can get an aftermarket battery to switch it out. But, the pixels aren't as old. Almost sounds like bad batteries were used.

foreverNOOB
14. foreverNOOB

Or,maybe the users who experienced these problem just use theirs phone like crazy? and recharged the phone twice a day or something? Current battery tech can take around 500 fully charge and recharge cycles before degrading, some of my friends were even able to drained and recharged their phone 3-4 times a day!!

matistight
4. matistight

2 year warranty, so everyone chill. If you bought used you're f****d. They're super strict with their warranty coverage for some reason

chenski
5. chenski

Nexus 6p was OG

lyndon420
6. lyndon420

This will likely be an ongoing problem until we get better battery tech like solid state graphene.

bucknassty
12. bucknassty

Thank you! Someone said it

RevolutionA
7. RevolutionA

As usual sad Android tales

yalokiy
9. yalokiy

There is a mention of Apple too.

RevolutionA
10. RevolutionA

Apple had a solution and was implemented. They didn't leave out users in dark

lyndon420
11. lyndon420

On the contrary...apple did leave users in the dark until they were caught secretly throttling.

Vancetastic
13. Vancetastic

LOL. At least you tried!

