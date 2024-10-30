PhoneArena introduces new version of smartphone rating system





This tweak recalibrates the way we score performance on smartphones.





budget phones are faster than ever before and the gap between them and the top performing devices is not nearly as big as our previous score criteria suggested. More specifically, we have changed our criteria for measuring our two performance sub-scores. With the previous version of our scoring system, there was a bigger gap between the performance scores of budget phones mid-range phones and flagships. After reassessing the state of the smartphone market, we no longer think that is an accurate representation of the way most users perceive performance. Put simply, budget phones are faster than ever before and the gap between them and the top performing devices is not nearly as big as our previous score criteria suggested.





With these changes, we feel that our PhoneArena Review Rating system is even more accurate, and it now gives a numerical score that represents users' experience better.





Here is what the change in scores looks like for a couple of different phones across different categories:





Budget phones - Samsung Galaxy A15 5G



As you can see for the budget Galaxy A15 5G model, the difference in total score is minimal, but when you look at the "Performance Daily" and "Performance Peak" scores, it has gained more than a full point. We feel that this is a more accurate view of its performance and it results in a slightly more accurate total score.

Mid-range phones - Motorola Edge 50 Pro



Another example here with the mid-range Motorola Edge 50 Pro model. Here, we see an even bigger change in the "Performance Daily" and "Performance Peak" categories. This reflects our view that mid-range phones these days have a solid performance that most users would ranks as a "5/10". This change in perception results in a slightly higher total score by 0.3 points.

Flagship phones - Galaxy S24 Ultra



Finally, for the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra , our system shows minimal change. The S24 Ultra is already quite fast and the old criteria are already quite accurate with its scoring. In this case, we see a 0.4 points increase in both the "Performance Daily" and "Performance Peak" categories.

Today, we at PhoneArena introduce a new version of our smartphone Review Rating system.