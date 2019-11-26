The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is a bargain thanks to this great Black Friday deal

Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 26, 2019, 12:00 PM
Oppo has kicked off its Black Friday deals via exclusive UK retailers Amazon and Carphone Warehouse. Leading the way is the impressive Oppo Reno 10x Zoom which is now available with an incredible £240 discount.

Boasting a recommended retail price of £699.99, the Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone can now be acquired for just £459 through the two retailers mentioned above. Amazon’s offer seems to end on November 29, like the majority of its other offers, but it’s unclear when Carphone Warehouse’s listing will be taken down. 

As the smartphone’s name indicates, its biggest feature sits in the camera department. The Reno 10x Zoom offers a 48-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 13-megapixel periscope camera which enables 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. 

Up front, the phone is equipped with a bezel-less 6.6-inch AMOLED display. It skips the notch and punch-hole trends in favour of a unique shark fin-like pop-out selfie camera module. This introduces a 16-megapixel front-facing camera to the setup.

The chipset mentioned above is joined by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. Android 9 Pie and Oppo’s custom ColorOS 6 overlay is pre-installed, although an update to Android 10 and ColorOS 7 is expected eventually.

