The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is a bargain thanks to this great Black Friday deal



As the smartphone’s name indicates, its biggest feature sits in the camera department. The As the smartphone’s name indicates, its biggest feature sits in the camera department. The Reno 10x Zoom offers a 48-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 13-megapixel periscope camera which enables 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.



Up front, the phone is equipped with a bezel-less 6.6-inch AMOLED display. It skips the notch and punch-hole trends in favour of a unique shark fin-like pop-out selfie camera module. This introduces a 16-megapixel front-facing camera to the setup.



The chipset mentioned above is joined by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. Android 9 Pie and Oppo’s custom ColorOS 6 overlay is pre-installed, although an update to Android 10 and ColorOS 7 is expected eventually.



