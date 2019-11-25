Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android Deals Black Friday

Killer Black Friday UK deals slash Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, and S10 5G prices

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 25, 2019, 2:53 PM
Killer Black Friday UK deals slash Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, and S10 5G prices
Attention has recently turned towards the newer Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, but Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series is still a serious contender in the flagship smartphone market. That’s why today we’re bringing you the latest killer Amazon UK deals.

Starting with the 128GB Galaxy S10+ which typically retails at £899, Amazon is offering an impressive 18% discount which makes it noticeably cheaper than even the smaller Galaxy S10. The 512GB version, on the other hand, is also available for 18% below its usual retail price of £1,099.

Moving on to the regular Galaxy S10, Amazon UK has slashed an impressive 25% off the 128GB model’s £799 price tag and 19% off the 512GB version’s £999 retail price point.

Amazon’s list of discounts is completed by an 22% discount on the Galaxy S10e and an 18% drop for the Galaxy S10 5G, lowering their respective prices down significantly from the £669 and £1,099 that consumers are used to.



All of these smartphones share Samsung’s Exynos 9820 and pair it with different variants of the company’s Infinity-O displays. A quadruple-camera setup is present on the 5G version while the Galaxy S10 and S10+ use triple-camera layouts. The Galaxy S10e keeps its price low by including just two rear cameras much like Apple’s iPhone 11.
$679.50 Samsung Galaxy S10 on Amazon
$869.98 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Amazon
$534.98 Samsung Galaxy S10e on Amazon

Related phones

9.0

Samsung Galaxy S10
9.7

Samsung Galaxy S10+
9.0

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$460
Deal-This-is-the-lowest-Pixel-3-price-weve-seen-yet
Deal: This is the lowest Pixel 3 price we've seen yet
-%80
This-solar-powered-battery-pack-is-80-off-right-now
This solar-powered battery pack is 80% off right now
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-discount-deal-Black-Friday-UK
Expires in - 4d 2hKiller Black Friday UK deals slash Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, and S10 5G prices
-20%
Apple-AirPods-2-Black-Friday-discounts-Amazon-UK
Expires in - 4d 2hApple's AirPods 2 are a bargain with this Black Friday UK deal
-£70
Google-Pixel-4-Pixel-3a-discounts-Black-Friday-UK
Expires in - 1w 1dThe Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are £70 off at Google for Black Friday UK
-30%
Get-60-off-these-massive-battery-packs-that-can-jump-start-your-car
Expires in - 8h 3minGet $60 off these massive battery packs (that can jump start your car)

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.