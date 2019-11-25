Killer Black Friday UK deals slash Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, and S10 5G prices
Starting with the 128GB Galaxy S10+ which typically retails at £899, Amazon is offering an impressive 18% discount which makes it noticeably cheaper than even the smaller Galaxy S10. The 512GB version, on the other hand, is also available for 18% below its usual retail price of £1,099.
Moving on to the regular Galaxy S10, Amazon UK has slashed an impressive 25% off the 128GB model’s £799 price tag and 19% off the 512GB version’s £999 retail price point.
Amazon’s list of discounts is completed by an 22% discount on the Galaxy S10e and an 18% drop for the Galaxy S10 5G, lowering their respective prices down significantly from the £669 and £1,099 that consumers are used to.
All of these smartphones share Samsung’s Exynos 9820 and pair it with different variants of the company’s Infinity-O displays. A quadruple-camera setup is present on the 5G version while the Galaxy S10 and S10+ use triple-camera layouts. The Galaxy S10e keeps its price low by including just two rear cameras much like Apple’s iPhone 11.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):