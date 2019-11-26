Save £50 on the 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon UK this Black Friday

The 10.2-inch iPad is barely two months old yet retailers are already introducing steep discounts. One of them is Amazon UK, which is now offering all versions of the tablet below their typical asking prices.





Starting off with Apple's entry-level 32GB Wi-Fi model which typically retails at £349, Amazon UK is presently offering a £50 discount that'll be available until November 29. Because 32GB isn't enough storage for everyone, Apple has also created a separate version with 128GB . It costs £100 more than the standard model and is available with the same discount.

If you enjoy using your tablet on the go, the Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad model might be the one for you. The 32GB and 128GB versions typically retail at £479 and £579 respectively, but thanks to Amazon both are now available with small 6% discounts.





Every configuration mentioned above can be purchased in either Gold, Silver, or Space Grey. They also share a number of common features such as a 10.2-inch LCD screen paired with Touch ID and Apple Pencil support; Apple's quad-core A10 Fusion and 3GB of RAM; up to 10 hours of battery life; and an 8-megapixel rear camera.



