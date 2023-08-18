Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Oppo Find N3 Flip specs appear in a recent leak
Just a few days back, a leak of the Oppo Find N3 Flip provided us with additional information about the upcoming foldable phone camera. Now, a new leak has confirmed some of its specs.

According to Android Headlines, the Oppo Find N3 Flip appeared on Geekbench under the model number "OPPO PHT110." The upcoming foldable phone with a clamshell design from the Chinese company, Oppo, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, introduced last year.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 features an octa-core processor comprising four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.85GHz, and one Cortex-X3 core set at 3.05GHz. This setup is said to offer a performance boost of around 10 to 15% compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9000, which powers the previous Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Moreover, it seems that the Find N3 Flip will offer an option of 12GB of RAM, and it's highly likely that other options will also be available, including at least 8GB and 16GB of RAM. This is based on the fact that the Find N2 Flip provides these options. The leak also reveals that the Find N3 Flip will come with Android 13 pre-installed.

Most of the Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications are expected to remain quite similar to the previous generation, except for the charging speeds, which are rumored to reach up to 67W.

One notable difference between the two generations appears to be the camera setup. Rather than having two vertically arranged cameras, a previously leaked image showcases three cameras enclosed within a circle.



We won't have to wait much longer to confirm all the details about the Oppo Find N3 Flip, as rumors suggest that its launch event might take place later this month. Initially, it will likely be available only in China before being released globally at a later time.

