OnePlus offers extended warranty and device support amidst coronavirus containment

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our world a lot in a short amount of time, but every small act of cordiality is certainly making a change for someone, somewhere.For example, OnePlus, one of the more successful China-based smartphone moguls, has just recently extended warranty for all customers whose purchase warranty was set to expire between March 1 and March 31 all the way to May 31. This aims to solve the urgent needs of OnePlus' customers who were unfortunate enough to have their warranty period expire during a near-global quarantine lockdown.Aside from extending device warranties, OnePlus is also extending device returns and replacements from 15 to 30 days so that you have more time to test and tinker with your new toy. What's more, OnePlus is also providing free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs, which would definitely make the support process more user-friendly in these trying times.Finally, OnePlus is also working on a device back-up program for users with devices out for repair. Initially, the devices will only be available across the US and European markets, but OnePlus is set to help customers outside these regions as well. Hopefully, you wouldn't have to benefit from such warranty returns, but it's reassuring to know that if something happens with your OnePlus 7 or 7T Pro phone, the manufacturer will offer support.Stay safe, everyone.