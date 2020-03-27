Android OnePlus Coronavirus

OnePlus offers extended warranty and device support amidst coronavirus containment

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Mar 27, 2020, 4:23 AM
OnePlus offers extended warranty and device support amidst coronavirus containment
The coronavirus pandemic has changed our world a lot in a short amount of time, but every small act of cordiality is certainly making a change for someone, somewhere. 

For example, OnePlus, one of the more successful China-based smartphone moguls, has just recently extended warranty for all customers whose purchase warranty was set to expire between March 1 and March 31 all the way to May 31. This aims to solve the urgent needs of OnePlus' customers who were unfortunate enough to have their warranty period expire during a near-global quarantine lockdown. 

Aside from extending device warranties, OnePlus is also extending device returns and replacements from 15 to 30 days so that you have more time to test and tinker with your new toy. What's more, OnePlus is also providing free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs, which would definitely make the support process more user-friendly in these trying times.

Finally, OnePlus is also working on a device back-up program for users with devices out for repair. Initially, the devices will only be available across the US and European markets, but OnePlus is set to help customers outside these regions as well. Hopefully, you wouldn't have to benefit from such warranty returns, but it's reassuring to know that if something happens with your OnePlus 7 or 7T Pro phone, the manufacturer will offer support.

Stay safe, everyone. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Meet the Huawei P40, Pro and Plus: biggest camera sensor, longest zoom, fastest charging
Meet the Huawei P40, Pro and Plus: biggest camera sensor, longest zoom, fastest charging
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless