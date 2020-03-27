OnePlus offers extended warranty and device support amidst coronavirus containment
For example, OnePlus, one of the more successful China-based smartphone moguls, has just recently extended warranty for all customers whose purchase warranty was set to expire between March 1 and March 31 all the way to May 31. This aims to solve the urgent needs of OnePlus' customers who were unfortunate enough to have their warranty period expire during a near-global quarantine lockdown.
Finally, OnePlus is also working on a device back-up program for users with devices out for repair. Initially, the devices will only be available across the US and European markets, but OnePlus is set to help customers outside these regions as well. Hopefully, you wouldn't have to benefit from such warranty returns, but it's reassuring to know that if something happens with your OnePlus 7 or 7T Pro phone, the manufacturer will offer support.
Stay safe, everyone.