OnePlus Watch 2 rolls out new update that enhances functionality and adds two new apps

Images credit: Android Authority





The update also addresses a range of other aspects of the watch's functionality. Workout data display has been optimized, and users can now access the Music Controller directly from the workout screen with a simple swipe. The Phone app in Power Saver mode has also been expanded to include contact display, favorites, and call logs.Additionally, the update introduces a toggle for Tap to Wake, refines the process for removing watch faces, and optimizes various workout and health algorithms. Other known issues have also been addressed to ensure a smoother user experience.The workout screen itself has been enhanced to display five fat-burning zones instead of three, and a swipe gesture now offers quick access to the Music Controller. Further enhancements include a new battery tile on the home screen and a toggle for the Tap to Wake feature. This update (full version OPWWE231_11_A.94) is currently rolling out.