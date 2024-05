OnePlus Watch 2 rolls out new update that enhances functionality and adds two new apps

This update introduces several new features and fixes known issues. Update now for a smoother user experience.

Optimizes data display during workouts.

Adds support for accessing Music Controller by swiping left during a workout.

Adds Relax and Barometer apps.

Adds new features in the Phone app in Power Saver mode, including displaying contacts, favoriting contacts, and displaying call logs.

Adds support for turning off “Tap to wake.”

Enhances the experience of removing a watch face.

Optimizes some workout and health algorithms.

Fixes other known issues.

Images credit: Android Authority



The update also addresses a range of other aspects of the watch's functionality. Workout data display has been optimized, and users can now access the Music Controller directly from the workout screen with a simple swipe. The Phone app in Power Saver mode has also been expanded to include contact display, favorites, and call logs.



Additionally, the update introduces a toggle for Tap to Wake, refines the process for removing watch faces, and optimizes various workout and health algorithms. Other known issues have also been addressed to ensure a smoother user experience.



The workout screen itself has been enhanced to display five fat-burning zones instead of three, and a swipe gesture now offers quick access to the Music Controller. Further enhancements include a new battery tile on the home screen and a toggle for the Tap to Wake feature. This update (full version OPWWE231_11_A.94) is currently rolling out. The update also addresses a range of other aspects of the watch's functionality. Workout data display has been optimized, and users can now access the Music Controller directly from the workout screen with a simple swipe. The Phone app in Power Saver mode has also been expanded to include contact display, favorites, and call logs.Additionally, the update introduces a toggle for Tap to Wake, refines the process for removing watch faces, and optimizes various workout and health algorithms. Other known issues have also been addressed to ensure a smoother user experience.The workout screen itself has been enhanced to display five fat-burning zones instead of three, and a swipe gesture now offers quick access to the Music Controller. Further enhancements include a new battery tile on the home screen and a toggle for the Tap to Wake feature. This update (full version OPWWE231_11_A.94) is currently rolling out.

OnePlus continues to refine its popular smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, with a new software update. This update, designated A.94, introduces a variety of features designed to enhance the user experience and expand the watch's capabilities.As spotted by @1NormalUsername on X (and reported by Android Authority ), one of the standout additions is the inclusion of two new apps: Relax and Barometer. The Relax app guides users through breathing exercises to promote calmness and stress reduction, while the Barometer app provides readings of atmospheric pressure, a feature potentially useful for outdoor enthusiasts and weather watchers. Here is the full changelog provided: