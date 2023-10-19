Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

OnePlus Open Size Comparison

OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Open Size Comparison
The first ever OnePlus foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, is here, and it comes with a design that strives to deliver the practicality of a phone that can unfold but in a thinner, lighter for factor. But size and weight is best measured when you put it into perspective, which is exactly what you will find here.

OnePlus Open use code ARENA50 for $50 off

$200 OFF when you trade in ANY phone in ANY condition. Use code ARENA50 to get an extra $50 off! OnePlus Open, 512 GB storage, Emerald Dusk or Voyager Black.
$250 off (15%) Trade-in
$1449 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus boasts that the OnePlus Open weighs as much as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and while it does not have the title of the slimmest foldable phone, it is definitely leaning more towards that end of the spectrum than the Galaxy Z Folds of the world, for example.

Before we take a look at the size comparisons, we should note that OnePlus has given different thickness and weight for the two color variants, Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The Emerald Dusk color option is stated to be 239g in weight and 5.8mm thick when opened, while the Voyager Black is 245g and 5.9mm in comparison. When they are open, the numbers are 11.7mm vs 11.9mm.

OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold vs OPPO Find N2


OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

OPPO Find N2
OPPO Find N2
Dimensions

5.2 x 5.53 x 0.29 inches

132.2 x 140.5 x 7.4 mm

Weight

8.36 oz (237 g)

OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Dimensions

6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches

154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Weight

8.92 oz (253 g)

Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Dimensions

5.5 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Weight

9.98 oz (283 g)

OPPO Find N2
OPPO Find N2
Dimensions

5.2 x 5.53 x 0.29 inches

132.2 x 140.5 x 7.4 mm

Weight

8.36 oz (237 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Of course, we are first taking a look at the difference between the OnePlus Open's size and that of its main competitors — the other popular foldable phones. Keep in mind that the dimensions you are seeing above are for the open state of these phones.

The OnePlus Open comes with the more "TV" look that the Pixel Fold and OPPO Find N2 have, meaning it should feel natural to watch shows and movies on it thanks to the more standard aspect ratio.

Weight-wize, the only one that seems to be lighter here is the OPPO Find N2, which is technically the OnePlus' cousin since the two companies are merged together under the same umbrella. It seems the choice has been made for the OPPO option to be the more compact one.

OnePlus Open vs iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro


OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.3 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches

159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.25 oz (234 g)

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.48 oz (212 g)

OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.3 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches

159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.25 oz (234 g)

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.48 oz (212 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


And now, taking a look at how the OnePlus Open fairs against regular flagship phones, it seems it has some ways to go until it reaches the same weight. Still, the difference is so little when we place it next to these non-foldable phones that the feat in engineering and design is definitely impressive!

Not to mention that the OnePlus Open is actually shorter than all three of these phones, and not that much thicker given that we are talking about a foldable here.

OnePlus Open vs Honor Magic V2 (thinnest and lightest foldable so far)


OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Honor Magic V2
Honor Magic V2
Dimensions

6.17 x 5.72 x 0.19 inches

156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm

Weight

8.15 oz (231 g)

OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Honor Magic V2
Honor Magic V2
Dimensions

6.17 x 5.72 x 0.19 inches

156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm

Weight

8.15 oz (231 g)

See the full OnePlus Open vs Honor Magic V2 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Now, even though it is currently available only in China, we cannot forget to mention the current crown holder of the thinnest/lightest foldable phone on the market, the Honor Magic V2. While the OnePlus Open comes close in terms of weight, 239g (Voyager Black) vs 231g, it is far from being as thin, with the Magic V2 measuring at 4.7mm of thickness vs the OnePlus Open's 5.8mm.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless