OnePlus Open Size Comparison

OnePlus Open weighs as much as an foldable phone , it is definitely leaning more towards that end of the spectrum than the Galaxy Z Folds of the world, for example. OnePlus boasts that theweighs as much as an iPhone 14 Pro Max , and while it does not have the title of the slimmest, it is definitely leaning more towards that end of the spectrum than the Galaxy Z Folds of the world, for example.





Before we take a look at the size comparisons, we should note that OnePlus has given different thickness and weight for the two color variants, Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The Emerald Dusk color option is stated to be 239g in weight and 5.8mm thick when opened, while the Voyager Black is 245g and 5.9mm in comparison. When they are open, the numbers are 11.7mm vs 11.9mm.





OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold vs OPPO Find N2





OnePlus Open 's size and that of its main competitors — the other popular Of course, we are first taking a look at the difference between the's size and that of its main competitors — the other popular foldable phones . Keep in mind that the dimensions you are seeing above are for the open state of these phones.





OnePlus Open comes with the more "TV" look that the Thecomes with the more "TV" look that the Pixel Fold and OPPO Find N2 have, meaning it should feel natural to watch shows and movies on it thanks to the more standard aspect ratio.





Weight-wize, the only one that seems to be lighter here is the OPPO Find N2, which is technically the OnePlus' cousin since the two companies are merged together under the same umbrella. It seems the choice has been made for the OPPO option to be the more compact one.





OnePlus Open vs iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro





And now, taking a look at how the OnePlus Open fairs against regular flagship phones, it seems it has some ways to go until it reaches the same weight. Still, the difference is so little when we place it next to these non- foldable phones that the feat in engineering and design is definitely impressive!





Not to mention that the OnePlus Open is actually shorter than all three of these phones, and not that much thicker given that we are talking about a foldable here.





OnePlus Open vs Honor Magic V2 (thinnest and lightest foldable so far)





foldable phone on the market, the OnePlus Open comes close in terms of weight, 239g (Voyager Black) vs 231g, it is far from being as thin, with the Magic V2 measuring at 4.7mm of thickness vs the OnePlus Open 's 5.8mm. Now, even though it is currently available only in China, we cannot forget to mention the current crown holder of the thinnest/lighteston the market, the Honor Magic V2 . While thecomes close in terms of weight, 239g (Voyager Black) vs 231g, it is far from being as thin, with the Magic V2 measuring at 4.7mm of thickness vs the's 5.8mm.