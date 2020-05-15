OnePlus 8 Pro update promises to fix the green tint display issue ... again
The most recent OnePlus smartphones aren't as close to perfection as those launched a few years back, but, thankfully, many of the issues can be fixed via software updates. One of these issues that have been plaguing OnePlus 8 Pro units is related to the OLED display.
Also, the so-called “black crush” issue with the OnePlus 8 Pro should be fixed as well, AndroidPolice reports. This particular problem causes crushed blacks when low gray values are clipped directly into black, which messes up all details in shadows.
But these are not the only changes included in this update, OxygenOS 10.5.8 brings many other improvements. Check out the full changelog below:
System
- Optimized touch and interaction experience
- Improved power consumption performance of the system
- Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
Bluetooth
- Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection
Camera
- Optimized the HDR video effect
- Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability
Network
- Enable 5G for Telia Norway (EU Only)
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer
- Improved the stability of communication
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
For the time being, the update is only available in Europe and India, but it's likely to arrive in the United States very soon.