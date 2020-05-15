OnePlus 8 Pro update promises to fix the green tint display issue ... again

Android Software updates OnePlus

May 15, 2020, 5:51 AM
OnePlus's smartphones are no longer the flagship killers that we know from a couple of years ago. If you want to buy an OnePlus top-tier nowadays, you must pay the same amount, sometimes more, as you would pay for a different brand like Huawei or Samsung.

The most recent OnePlus smartphones aren't as close to perfection as those launched a few years back, but, thankfully, many of the issues can be fixed via software updates. One of these issues that have been plaguing OnePlus 8 Pro units is related to the OLED display.

It's been dubbed “green tint” and causes gray colors at low brightness to turn green. A partial fix has been deployed in a previous update, but OnePlus is now rolling out another one that seemingly addresses the green tint issue completely (via @FoxTechh), at least on the Glacial Green model.


Also, the so-called “black crush” issue with the OnePlus 8 Pro should be fixed as well, AndroidPolice reports. This particular problem causes crushed blacks when low gray values are clipped directly into black, which messes up all details in shadows.

But these are not the only changes included in this update, OxygenOS 10.5.8 brings many other improvements. Check out the full changelog below:

System
  • Optimized touch and interaction experience
  • Improved power consumption performance of the system
  • Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness
  • Improved system stability and fixed general issues
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04

Bluetooth
  • Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection

Camera
  • Optimized the HDR video effect
  • Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability

Network
  • Enable 5G for Telia Norway (EU Only)
  • Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer
  • Improved the stability of communication
  • Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

For the time being, the update is only available in Europe and India, but it's likely to arrive in the United States very soon.

