Play Fortnite like never before on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
May 26, 2020, 8:29 AM
OnePlus prides itself on the displays of its smartphones and especially their high refresh rate. But beyond smooth scrolling, the benefit of 90+Hz displays isn’t that big. One area where you can get a better experience, however, is gaming. No need to tell you how big mobile gaming has become, you can check our compilations below for some of the best titles available right now:



But games can’t automatically run at a higher refresh rate, just because a phone has one. Developers must put effort to make it happen. The studio Epic Games has done just that for its incredibly popular game -- Fortnite. Epic Games partnered with OnePlus to bring 90fps gaming to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, AndroidCentral reports.

The collaboration takes the Fortnite experience to the next level, according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau:

OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can't match. OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind.


Unfortunately, those power-users OnePlus has in mind apparently don’t include owners of OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro devices that also have 90Hz displays. The company’s CEO didn’t give an explanation as to why older OnePlus phones won’t be running Fortnite at 90fps. One reason that springs to mind, however, is to incentivize buying the latest models, which are now more expensive than ever.

It seems that for now, the 90fps option for Fortnite players will remain exclusive for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. But as 90Hz displays become more commonplace, we’re sure Epic Games will unlock the feature for other brands and models as well.

