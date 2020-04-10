15 best open world games with great graphics for Android and iOS
We’re back at it again and this time, we’re bringing you not 10, but the 15 best open-world games! Open world games are all about freedom of movement and giving you the choice to create your own adventures in the given environment.
But enough talking, we have many games to go through, so let’s get to it!
Nimian Legends: BrightRidge
Price: $3.99
BrightRidge is a beautiful world that rivals those of much larger developers with its richness and variety. You can wander around it freely, exploring all the nooks and crannies, even take photos of the pretty landscapes. Or if you prefer to have some guidance, you can choose the story mode that will lead you through the world of BrightRidge and pit you against fantastic enemies. No matter what mood you’re in, Nimian Legends can offer you gameplay that will suit your needs.
MadOut2 BigCityOnline
Price: Free
What do you get when you combine the subreddit “a-normal-day-in-russia”, GTA and Need For Speed? Well, MadOut2 BigCityOnline is the closest thing you can get for an answer. Create a racing monster out of your favorite Lada, drive around looking to either fight or race other gopniks [гопник] or just straight up shoot them, it’s all up to you. The game allows for up to 100 players on a map, so keep an eye for others looking to do the same to you. MadOut2 is hilariously entertaining thanks to the environment the developers chose to make it in and you’ll have hours of fun playing it.
Off the Road
Price: Free
Another game with about driving but Off the Road takes it to a whole new level. You can take control of anything from boats to trains to helicopters, including all sorts of wheeled vehicles like trucks and even harvesters! Every machine offers a different set of challenges and the open world is your playground. The game features realistic mud mechanics and tire pressure simulation, both are something you rarely hear about games, especially mobile ones. If you’re itching for an off-road adventure, you can’t go wrong with this game.
Second Galaxy
Price: Free
With the Eve: Online mobile game still in development, Second Galaxy is your best option for space exploration. Thousands of star systems at your fingertips, spaceships from tiny to enormous, battles like you’ve only seen in Star Wars movies, Second Galaxy has it all. Sure, enjoying the beauty of space is not the same when it’s done through your phone’s display, but having a game as expansive as this in your palms is still quite impressive. If you’re a Sci-Fi geek that’s run out of TV shows to watch, Second Galaxy is here to fill that void.
Tempest Pirate Action RPG
Price: $7.99 on iOS, Free on Android
Dragon Raja
Price: Free
Dragon Raja is an anime-styled MMORPG that’s made using the Unreal 4 engine. That last part is important because it means the game looks stunning. As a result, the installation is quite large, however, you’ll need about 6GB of free space to play it.
When you do finally do, you can pick one of four classes and customize your character in great detail before beginning your in-game journey. The world of Dragon Raja is large and diverse with plenty of things to do: completing quests, interacting with other players or even fighting them in PvP battles. If that’s too intense for you, you can always roam the world and kill mobs for experience, it’s all up to you!
Morphite
Price: $7.99 on iOS, Free on Android [limited content]
Morphite’s graphics are a far cry from the other games on this list but that’s all on purpose. The polygon-style design is a breath of fresh air for some and it’s also far less demanding for your phone. In this game, you get to explore alien worlds, gather resources and fight animals you’ve never seen before. The game is pretty in its own way and the environment is still immersive despite being full of unnatural geometric forms. You can control vehicles or ride dinosaur-like creatures, it all depends on the planet you’ve stumbled upon. If you’re a fan of No Man’s Sky, you’ll probably enjoy Morphite as well.
Six-Guns
Price: Free
Goat Simulator
Price: Free
Don’t starve: Pocket edition
Price: $4.99
Portal knights
Price: $4.99
Dawn of Isles
Price: Free
Dawn of Isles is an MMORPG that visually resembles The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by masterfully combining models in colors into something that’s a joy to look at. As the title suggests, the world is made of different islands your adventures will take you through and each has something unique to offer. Beyond the standard RPG elements, you also have some crafting to do, to make your in-game life easier. If you have a couple of bored friends that can join you, it’s guaranteed to be exponentially more fun, so gather your party and suit up!
Sky: Children Of Light
Price: Free
Sky: Children of Light is basically what you’ll get if Alto’s Odyssey became a 3D adventure game. The style is similar, with pastel, eye-pleasing colors and locations that make you feel like you’re in a dream. The world of Sky is full of wonders and secrets for you to uncover. Its chill atmosphere will make you feel more like meditating than gaming. The developers promise to keep expanding the game with new areas and events so if you decide to jump into it, there will be plenty to do now and in the future.
GTA: San Andreas
Price: $6.99
You didn’t think we’ll talk about open-world games without mentioning GTA, did you? Sure, the graphics look dated even for a mobile game, but that’s still the San Andreas we love. The storyline is long and engaging but if you’re not one to follow a predetermined path, you’re free to do whatever you want in the three cities the map covers or the secretive areas tucked between them. Do we need to say more? It’s a GTA game, you know what to do!
Minecraft
Price: $6.99