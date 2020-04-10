15 best open world games with great graphics for Android and iOS









BrightRidge is a beautiful world that rivals those of much larger developers with its richness and variety. You can wander around it freely, exploring all the nooks and crannies, even take photos of the pretty landscapes. Or if you prefer to have some guidance, you can choose the story mode that will lead you through the world of BrightRidge and pit you against fantastic enemies. No matter what mood you’re in, Nimian Legends can offer you gameplay that will suit your needs.



MadOut2 BigCityOnline

What do you get when you combine the subreddit “a-normal-day-in-russia”, GTA and Need For Speed? Well, MadOut2 BigCityOnline is the closest thing you can get for an answer. Create a racing monster out of your favorite Lada, drive around looking to either fight or race other gopniks [гопник] or just straight up shoot them, it’s all up to you. The game allows for up to 100 players on a map, so keep an eye for others looking to do the same to you. MadOut2 is hilariously entertaining thanks to the environment the developers chose to make it in and you’ll have hours of fun playing it.



Off the Road



Another game with about driving but Off the Road takes it to a whole new level. You can take control of anything from boats to trains to helicopters, including all sorts of wheeled vehicles like trucks and even harvesters! Every machine offers a different set of challenges and the open world is your playground. The game features realistic mud mechanics and tire pressure simulation, both are something you rarely hear about games, especially mobile ones. If you’re itching for an off-road adventure, you can’t go wrong with this game.



Second Galaxy

With the Eve: Online mobile game still in development, Second Galaxy is your best option for space exploration. Thousands of star systems at your fingertips, spaceships from tiny to enormous, battles like you’ve only seen in Star Wars movies, Second Galaxy has it all. Sure, enjoying the beauty of space is not the same when it’s done through your phone’s display, but having a game as expansive as this in your palms is still quite impressive. If you’re a Sci-Fi geek that’s run out of TV shows to watch, Second Galaxy is here to fill that void.



Tempest Pirate Action RPG

Dragon Raja

Price: Free From the vastness of space, we’re going back to the vastness of Earth’s oceans. If battles with lasers and rockets are too chaotic for you, then you’d probably find the slow pace of seafaring more enjoyable. Choose your own pirating style: hire a crew, customize your ship and voyage the seas, completing missions and fighting mythical creatures in the process. Both ships and water look amazing and with such games, there’s little else that matters in terms of visuals. Steer the ship, aim the canons and plunder the bounty, all in a day’s work in Tempest Pirate Action RPG!

Dragon Raja is an anime-styled MMORPG that’s made using the Unreal 4 engine. That last part is important because it means the game looks stunning. As a result, the installation is quite large, however, you’ll need about 6GB of free space to play it.



When you do finally do, you can pick one of four classes and customize your character in great detail before beginning your in-game journey. The world of Dragon Raja is large and diverse with plenty of things to do: completing quests, interacting with other players or even fighting them in PvP battles. If that’s too intense for you, you can always roam the world and kill mobs for experience, it’s all up to you!



Morphite

Morphite’s graphics are a far cry from the other games on this list but that’s all on purpose. The polygon-style design is a breath of fresh air for some and it’s also far less demanding for your phone. In this game, you get to explore alien worlds, gather resources and fight animals you’ve never seen before. The game is pretty in its own way and the environment is still immersive despite being full of unnatural geometric forms. You can control vehicles or ride dinosaur-like creatures, it all depends on the planet you’ve stumbled upon. If you’re a fan of No Man’s Sky, you’ll probably enjoy Morphite as well.



Six-Guns

Goat Simulator

Price: Free Six-Guns is set in a far more realistic world: that of the wild west. The game adds a twist to it, however, pushing the guns to the extreme in terms of design and capabilities, all in the name of fun. You still get to explore the world on the back of your trusty horse but you can be equipped with anything from a steam-powered chainsaw to a flamethrower. Of course, to get the coolest ones you’ll need to put in the effort but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a good time. Six-Guns might not be Red Dead Redemption, but it’s as good as you get on mobile.

Don’t starve: Pocket edition

Portal knights

Price: $4.99 Don’t starve is a popular survival game famous for its unique art and its mobile version is just as good. Every element of the game looks hand-drawn (likely because it is) and animated, composing a world full of fantastical creatures that contains all sorts of dangers you must deal with. Gather everything you need for your survival, equip yourself with monsters and explore the fairy-tale-like world of Don’t starve. This game is a great way to take a break from the flashy and colorful mobile games that dominate the app markets.

If you just can’t accept the blocky graphics of Minecraft, then Portal Knights is a good alternative for you. The graphics are still cartoonish but monsters and characters are much more detailed and the environment is quite pleasing. You can build stuff and go on adventures with your friends, thanks to the local multiplayer option. Further improving the replayability are the different classes you can choose from, including RPG classics like mage and ranger.



Dawn of Isles

Dawn of Isles is an MMORPG that visually resembles The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by masterfully combining models in colors into something that's a joy to look at. As the title suggests, the world is made of different islands your adventures will take you through and each has something unique to offer. Beyond the standard RPG elements, you also have some crafting to do, to make your in-game life easier. If you have a couple of bored friends that can join you, it's guaranteed to be exponentially more fun, so gather your party and suit up!



Sky: Children Of Light

Sky: Children of Light is basically what you'll get if Alto's Odyssey became a 3D adventure game. The style is similar, with pastel, eye-pleasing colors and locations that make you feel like you're in a dream. The world of Sky is full of wonders and secrets for you to uncover. Its chill atmosphere will make you feel more like meditating than gaming. The developers promise to keep expanding the game with new areas and events so if you decide to jump into it, there will be plenty to do now and in the future.



GTA: San Andreas

You didn't think we'll talk about open-world games without mentioning GTA, did you? Sure, the graphics look dated even for a mobile game, but that's still the San Andreas we love. The storyline is long and engaging but if you're not one to follow a predetermined path, you're free to do whatever you want in the three cities the map covers or the secretive areas tucked between them. Do we need to say more? It's a GTA game, you know what to do!



Minecraft

We're back at it again and this time, we're bringing you not 10, but the 15 best open-world games! Open world games are all about freedom of movement and giving you the choice to create your own adventures in the given environment. Creating a massive digital world requires a lot of resources, however, and since we're looking for the best games, there will be a few paid ones among them. That's not such a bad thing, as it also gets rid of annoying ads and other practices developers use to make money out of you. But enough talking, we have many games to go through, so let's get to it!