10 best football/soccer games for Android and iOS



Not all of these games are about realistic graphics and licensed teams, but they’re all about bringing you the soccer experience one way or another. Let’s jump right in!



Stickman Soccer 3D





Download from Apple App Store



We’ll begin with something less serious and more arcade: Stickman Soccer. As the name suggests, players in this game are all stickmen but that doesn’t mean they don’t have personalities! You can play with clubs that sound and look veeery familiar and through the in-game currencies, you can buy the stick versions of popular players. If you’re not into that, you can customize your own team and players to create the perfect mix of stick-players.



The gameplay is fast-paced and the controls simple, making the game quick to pick up and enjoy. The referee’s standards for what’s considered a foul are pretty low, so you can be a bit more aggressive than usual. Stickman soccer allows for local multiplayer with controllers, so if you have some laying around, it’s a great game to play with a friend or maybe even your kid.



Soccer cup 2020 We’ll begin with something less serious and more arcade: Stickman Soccer. As the name suggests, players in this game are all stickmen but that doesn’t mean they don’t have personalities! You can play with clubs that sound and look veeery familiar and through the in-game currencies, you can buy the stick versions of popular players. If you’re not into that, you can customize your own team and players to create the perfect mix of stick-players.The gameplay is fast-paced and the controls simple, making the game quick to pick up and enjoy. The referee’s standards for what’s considered a foul are pretty low, so you can be a bit more aggressive than usual. Stickman soccer allows for local multiplayer with controllers, so if you have some laying around, it’s a great game to play with a friend or maybe even your kid.





Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store



Soccer cup 2020 is a game with realistic graphics and player movements but the ball mechanics are a bit odd sometimes, the ball sometimes sticks to players’ feet or the goalkeeper’s gloves like a magnet. Overall, this game can be hard to master. There is an extensive tutorial to help you with that, however, the developers seem to be using it as a way to make you watch ads before you can even play a real match, so some patience is required.



There are no licensed players and teams so prepare to face Massi and Ronalde and their respective store-brand teams. Not really a big deal since after a while you don’t really notice it. A unique twist on soccer gameplay are the challenges that you can complete, such as “The floor is lava”. Plenty to do in Soccer cup 2020, that’s for sure!



Score! Hero Soccer cup 2020 is a game with realistic graphics and player movements but the ball mechanics are a bit odd sometimes, the ball sometimes sticks to players’ feet or the goalkeeper’s gloves like a magnet. Overall, this game can be hard to master. There is an extensive tutorial to help you with that, however, the developers seem to be using it as a way to make you watch ads before you can even play a real match, so some patience is required.There are no licensed players and teams so prepare to face Massi and Ronalde and their respective store-brand teams. Not really a big deal since after a while you don’t really notice it. A unique twist on soccer gameplay are the challenges that you can complete, such as “The floor is lava”. Plenty to do in Soccer cup 2020, that’s for sure!





Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store



Score! Hero takes away the boring parts of soccer and instead puts you right in the situations that matter most: scoring opportunities. The game offers more than 700 challenges! From corners to full-fledged offensive combinations, you’ll be put in positions varying from trivial to almost impossible. What’s great about this game is that the accuracy of your plays is a direct reflection of your input. When you manage to curve that ball past the defense and finish with a volley in the corner, it’s extremely satisfying. Plus, the turn-by-turn gameplay means you don’t have to be stuck to your smartphone’s screen for minutes at a time as you do with real-time games against human opponents. Don’t get distracted too much, however, if you miss too many opportunities you’ll need to watch some ads to gain back stamina.



There’s a simple story that wraps the different challenges into one advancing campaign but you’ll likely ignore most of what’s happening between the stages.



FIFA soccer Score! Hero takes away the boring parts of soccer and instead puts you right in the situations that matter most: scoring opportunities. The game offers more than 700 challenges! From corners to full-fledged offensive combinations, you’ll be put in positions varying from trivial to almost impossible. What’s great about this game is that the accuracy of your plays is a direct reflection of your input. When you manage to curve that ball past the defense and finish with a volley in the corner, it’s extremely satisfying. Plus, the turn-by-turn gameplay means you don’t have to be stuck to your smartphone’s screen for minutes at a time as you do with real-time games against human opponents. Don’t get distracted too much, however, if you miss too many opportunities you’ll need to watch some ads to gain back stamina.There’s a simple story that wraps the different challenges into one advancing campaign but you’ll likely ignore most of what’s happening between the stages.





Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store





That’s because a big part of FIFA soccer is the so-called “VS attack” mode where you get to play out different attacks and try to score while your opponent does the same on his own. The better the team, the easier the situations you’re put in, the likelier it is to win. This makes having players with good stats extremely important.



And while the graphics are great and the game looks appealing, this style of gameplay isn’t as enjoyable unless you’re willing to spend some cash on player packs.



Extreme Football FIFA soccer is probably the first game that comes to mind when you saw the title of this article. It has the benefit of having all the real players and teams, no intentional misspellings here! However, EA has pushed things a bit too much into the marketing side of things making it seem like the game revolves mostly around opening packs and acquiring better players.That’s because a big part of FIFA soccer is the so-called “VS attack” mode where you get to play out different attacks and try to score while your opponent does the same on his own. The better the team, the easier the situations you’re put in, the likelier it is to win. This makes having players with good stats extremely important.And while the graphics are great and the game looks appealing, this style of gameplay isn’t as enjoyable unless you’re willing to spend some cash on player packs.





Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store





In Extreme football, you play quick matches in which you control only one player and the rest are either controlled by the in-game AI, or better yet, your friends and some random opponents the matchmaking system picked out for you. You can choose between 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2 or 3 vs 3, so you don’t need that many other people to enjoy the game.



There aren’t many rules you should worry about, just get the ball to the back of the net! Of course, you get to customize your character and have it look the way you want to be represented on the field. If you’re into the street-type sports games, you’ll definitely enjoy Extreme football.



Dream League Soccer 2020 Forget famous stadiums and super-star players, Extreme football takes you back to the neighborhood playground where you can show off your mastery of the ball.In Extreme football, you play quick matches in which you control only one player and the rest are either controlled by the in-game AI, or better yet, your friends and some random opponents the matchmaking system picked out for you. You can choose between 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2 or 3 vs 3, so you don’t need that many other people to enjoy the game.There aren’t many rules you should worry about, just get the ball to the back of the net! Of course, you get to customize your character and have it look the way you want to be represented on the field. If you’re into the street-type sports games, you’ll definitely enjoy Extreme football.









The game lets you get into the shoes not only of soccer players but also the owner of a soccer club. You get to decide how to upgrade and expand the club’s base, each decision giving your team additional benefits.



Dream League Soccer is an excellent title to try out if you’re bored with the more popular games of the genre.



Football strike With Dream League Soccer we’re back to a more traditional approach to soccer. The game includes plenty of licensed players, if that’s important to you and the graphics are satisfyingly good. Movements are fluid and realistic, allowing you to make some nifty moves and impressive finishing strikes when you get the hang of it. All of that will be accompanied by a surprisingly good commentary.The game lets you get into the shoes not only of soccer players but also the owner of a soccer club. You get to decide how to upgrade and expand the club’s base, each decision giving your team additional benefits.Dream League Soccer is an excellent title to try out if you’re bored with the more popular games of the genre.





Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store



Football strike is another game that puts you right in the heat of the moment. In it, you’ll face another player of the human variety in either a penalty kick-off or target shooting with a timer. It’s not as close to the real soccer experience as other games but it’s extremely engaging and fun. For each game, you need to pay a fee using the in-game currency that contributes towards a prize pool so as long as you’re winning, you can play until your battery dies. By winning you also get packs that are in the shape of a gym bag and contain all sorts of goodies, from new hairstyles to balls that will improve your power and accuracy.



Football strike is a great game to kill a few minutes of downtime with a quick round of penalty kicks. It might not sound like much fun, but you’d be surprised!



Soccer star 2020 Top Leagues Football strike is another game that puts you right in the heat of the moment. In it, you’ll face another player of the human variety in either a penalty kick-off or target shooting with a timer. It’s not as close to the real soccer experience as other games but it’s extremely engaging and fun. For each game, you need to pay a fee using the in-game currency that contributes towards a prize pool so as long as you’re winning, you can play until your battery dies. By winning you also get packs that are in the shape of a gym bag and contain all sorts of goodies, from new hairstyles to balls that will improve your power and accuracy.Football strike is a great game to kill a few minutes of downtime with a quick round of penalty kicks. It might not sound like much fun, but you’d be surprised!





Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store



The gameplay of Soccer star 2020 is similar to Strike Hero. You get to decide the outcomes of different situations by swiping on your screen to aim the ball. However, in the case of Soccer star, if you don’t get the desired outcome, the match goes on with text commentary until the next time your input is needed. This gives you the opportunity to redeem yourself later in the game if your initial plays were a bust. You’re still not as much in control as you would with some other games, but if you’re often bored with running around wondering whether to pass the ball or not then Soccer star 2020 is right up your alley.



Champion of The Fields The gameplay of Soccer star 2020 is similar to Strike Hero. You get to decide the outcomes of different situations by swiping on your screen to aim the ball. However, in the case of Soccer star, if you don’t get the desired outcome, the match goes on with text commentary until the next time your input is needed. This gives you the opportunity to redeem yourself later in the game if your initial plays were a bust. You’re still not as much in control as you would with some other games, but if you’re often bored with running around wondering whether to pass the ball or not then Soccer star 2020 is right up your alley.





Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store



Champion of the Fields is the next-best thing if you’re looking for an alternative of the two big names in soccer games. The game looks good and has precise controls so you can make the right play in every situation. You get to see some familiar player names, just don’t expect the flashy-ness and grandiose of FIFA. This game is more about the experience on the field than what you don between matches. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t strive to assemble the best team possible, of course. As with other games, better players will improve your chances to land that top corner shot from an impossible angle and lead you to victory. At the end of the day, however, if your thumbs don’t have the dexterity, you won’t be getting the W, so start practicing!



eFootball PES 2020 Champion of the Fields is the next-best thing if you’re looking for an alternative of the two big names in soccer games. The game looks good and has precise controls so you can make the right play in every situation. You get to see some familiar player names, just don’t expect the flashy-ness and grandiose of FIFA. This game is more about the experience on the field than what you don between matches. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t strive to assemble the best team possible, of course. As with other games, better players will improve your chances to land that top corner shot from an impossible angle and lead you to victory. At the end of the day, however, if your thumbs don’t have the dexterity, you won’t be getting the W, so start practicing!





Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store



FIFA soccer and PES have been fighting over the best soccer simulation crown for a while and on mobile, PES is the undisputed winner. The game offers a console-like experience with realistic player movement, stadium design and lightning thanks to the Unreal Engine. You get to play with some of the best players as well and you even get the legendary Maradona for your team for free. Instead of packs, here you get to sign players which comes with its own element of luck.



Overall, however, the paid element of the game is much less intrusive than it is on FIFA and players get to enjoy the game without constantly being poked to spend real money on it. If you’re looking for the ultimate soccer simulator for a smartphone, PES should be your first choice. FIFA soccer and PES have been fighting over the best soccer simulation crown for a while and on mobile, PES is the undisputed winner. The game offers a console-like experience with realistic player movement, stadium design and lightning thanks to the Unreal Engine. You get to play with some of the best players as well and you even get the legendary Maradona for your team for free. Instead of packs, here you get to sign players which comes with its own element of luck.Overall, however, the paid element of the game is much less intrusive than it is on FIFA and players get to enjoy the game without constantly being poked to spend real money on it. If you’re looking for the ultimate soccer simulator for a smartphone, PES should be your first choice.





Soccer seasons all over the world were put on hold just as the champions in each league were going to be determined and we’re left with nothing but watching replays. Well, we’re about to put you back in the action, but this time as a player! Of course, from the safety of your home and with your smartphone in hand.