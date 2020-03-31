OnePlus 7/Pro getting new updates to fix issues and improve various features
System
- Optimized RAM Management
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.03
Gallery
- Improved system stability for recording videos in slow-mo
- Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in gallery
- Now play videos without any lags
The update weighs in at 265MB and should be rolled out in waves, which means everyone should get it in the next week or so. If you're rocking an OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, you might want to check for the new update right now via the Oxygen Updater app.