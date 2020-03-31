Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 7/Pro getting new updates to fix issues and improve various features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 31, 2020, 4:05 PM
The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are once again eligible for new updates that further improve some features of the phones or address issues that have been reported by owners. OxygenOS 10.3.2 also brings the latest security patch released by Google, along with more RAM optimizations that should speed up the opening of apps.

There's no mention of the updates on OnePlus' forums yet, but many OnePlus 7/Pro users report on Reddit they have already received the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update. You can find the full changelog below:

System
  • Optimized RAM Management
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.03

Gallery
  • Improved system stability for recording videos in slow-mo
  • Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in gallery
  • Now play videos without any lags

The update weighs in at 265MB and should be rolled out in waves, which means everyone should get it in the next week or so. If you're rocking an OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, you might want to check for the new update right now via the Oxygen Updater app.

Related phones

7
OnePlus 7 View Full specs
$600 OnePlus 7 on
$650 OnePlus 7 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Dual camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI
7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$600 OnePlus 7 Pro on
$625 OnePlus 7 Pro on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

