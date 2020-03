OnePlus 7/Pro getting new updates to fix issues and improve various features

System

Optimized RAM Management

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Updated Android security patch to 2020.03

Gallery

Improved system stability for recording videos in slow-mo

Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in gallery

Now play videos without any lags

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are once again eligible for new updates that further improve some features of the phones or address issues that have been reported by owners. OxygenOS 10. 3.2 also brings the latest security patch released by Google, along with more RAM optimizations that should speed up the opening of apps.There's no mention of the updates on OnePlus' forums yet, but many OnePlus 7 /Pro users report on Reddit they have already received the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update. You can find the full changelog below:The update weighs in at 265MB and should be rolled out in waves, which means everyone should get it in the next week or so. If you're rocking an OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, you might want to check for the new update right now via the Oxygen Updater app.