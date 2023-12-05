Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
OnePlus 12 Size comparison: how does it compare to other flagships?

OnePlus
OnePlus 12 size comparison
OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 12, its latest flagship phone. Now, technically, this is the release of OnePlus 12 for the Chinese market, but these iterations are typically not too different from their global counterparts, especially when it comes to dimensions and design.

So, given that we don't expect nothing related to the OnePlus 12's looks and size to change after it gets launched in other markets, we think it's time to compare it with all of the competition it is facing with its arrival.

If size is something you are very picky about and you are considering getting the latest and greatest from OnePlus, this should give you a good idea of what to expect the phone to look like and how it might feel in your hand.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus Open


OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12
Dimensions

6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches

164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15 mm

Weight

7.76 oz (220 g)

OnePlus 11
OnePlus 11
Dimensions

6.42 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches

163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53 mm

Weight

7.23 oz (205 g)

OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 10T
Dimensions

6.42 x 2.97 x 0.34 inches

163 x 75.4 x 8.75 mm

Weight

7.18 oz (204 g)

OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


As is tradition, we are first comparing the OnePlus 12 with its relatives, and as it is immediately noticed from the numbers presented above, the latest flagship from OnePlus is a bit larger in all of its dimensions when compared to the last two generations. Most noticeable here is the increase in thickness, as well as the weight.

What's interesting, however, is that it is only 1 mm thinner than a closed OnePlus Open, which only makes the foldable even more impressive. That being said, it is still about 20g leighter in comparison, which is to be expected.

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus


OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12
Dimensions

6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches

164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15 mm

Weight

7.76 oz (220 g)

Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing Phone (2)
Dimensions

6.38 x 3.01 x 0.34 inches

162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm

Weight

7.10 oz (201 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Dimensions

6.21 x 3 x 0.3 inches

157.8x76.2x7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (196 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.09 oz (201 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Now, when placed next to other "plus-sized" phones that don't have titles including words like "Pro" and "Ultra", the OnePlus 12 continues to be a hefty piece of tech in comparison. For starters, it is a good 20g heavier, and considerably thicker, especially next to the Galaxy S23+ and iPhone 15 Plus.

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max


OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12
Dimensions

6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches

164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15 mm

Weight

7.76 oz (220 g)

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Dimensions

6.4 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches

162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm

Weight

7.51 oz (213 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.25 oz (234 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.3 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches

159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

Only when we place the OnePlus 12 next to the most high-end phones currently being sold, do we finally see it competing in its own weight class. It mostly weighs the same, and has very similar dimensions as the rest, but still manages to stand out with its thickness. Most likely, one of the main reasons for this abnormally thicker body is the humongous 5,400mAh battery that OnePlus has placed inside.
