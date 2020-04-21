The cheapest 5G smartphone costs less than $350, but there's a catch









As far as the amount of memory goes, the Nubia Play comes in multiple variations: 6/128GB, 8/128GB and 8/256GB. For the time being, the phone is only available for pre-order in China only, but the price makes it one of the cheapest on the market.



The regular model sells for the equivalent of just $340, while the most expensive model that packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs just $425. The bad news is the prices might be slightly higher outside of China if Nubia decides to make it available in other countries.