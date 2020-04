Nubia Play to bring 5G capabilities to the masses

Nubia, ZTE's sub-brand, is about to launch another gaming smartphone, but this time the focus shifts to another important feature – 5G support. Officially known as Nubia Play, the smartphone will be introduced in China on April 21.Until then, the Chinese company decided to reveal some of the phone's strong points. Aside from 5G support, the Nubia Play will pack a massive 5,100 mAh battery, Nubia's CEO Ni Fei confirmed recently.More importantly, the huge 5,100 mAh battery will support up to 30W fast-charging with USB-PD, which means the Nubia Play will be compatible with Quick Charge 4.0. No other information about the Nubia Play has been unveiled yet, so we don't know how much it will cost and when it will be launched outside China.However, we do know that this is likely to be a solid mid-ranger that will offer both gaming features and 5G support. Nubia's latest flagship, the Red Magic 5G is already available for purchase worldwide for prices starting at $580, which is pretty cheap.Based on that, we'd say the Nubia Play should be priced well below $400 to make it more appealing for customers on the market for mid-end devices. We'll let you know what the Nubia Play has to offer in terms of specs and how much it will cost next week when it will be officially revealed.