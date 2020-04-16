Nubia Play to bring 5G capabilities to the masses
Until then, the Chinese company decided to reveal some of the phone's strong points. Aside from 5G support, the Nubia Play will pack a massive 5,100 mAh battery, Nubia's CEO Ni Fei confirmed recently.
However, we do know that this is likely to be a solid mid-ranger that will offer both gaming features and 5G support. Nubia's latest flagship, the Red Magic 5G is already available for purchase worldwide for prices starting at $580, which is pretty cheap.
Based on that, we'd say the Nubia Play should be priced well below $400 to make it more appealing for customers on the market for mid-end devices. We'll let you know what the Nubia Play has to offer in terms of specs and how much it will cost next week when it will be officially revealed.