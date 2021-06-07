Nokia 1 Plus is the latest entry-level smartphone to be updated to Android 11
Admittedly, HMD was able to provide Nokia 1 Plus with this update since the smartphone runs Android Go edition, a different version of the OS that's been specifically built for low-end devices, but that shouldn't diminish the company's merits.
Albania, Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia (Tigo), Bulgaria (Mtel, vivacom, Telenor), Chile (Entel, Movistar, Claro, WOM), Colombia (Claro, Movistar), Costa Rica (Claro), Ecuador (Movistar), Egypt, El Salvador (Claro, Tigo), Greece, Guatemala (Claro, Tigo), Honduras (Claro, Tigo), Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Macedonia (Cosmofon, Vip MKD), Moldova (Moldcell), Montenegro (Telenor, Mtel), Morocco, Nicaragua (Claro, Tigo), Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Poland (Plus, PLAY), Portugal, Qatar, Romania (Digi RO), Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia (Telenor SRB, MTS, Vip mobile), Spain, Tunisia, UAE, and Uruguay.
The countries listed are likely part of wave 2 and will receive the update soon. Unfortunately, HMD hasn't provided an ETA for wave 2, so your guess is as good as ours.