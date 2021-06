Nokia 1 Plus is the latest entry-level smartphone to be updated to Android 11

EXCEPT

Despite the fact that HMD Global had to delay some of its Android 11 updates , there's no doubt that the Finnish company has done a great job when it comes to software updates. Just about every Nokia smartphone launched in the last couple of years will be updated to Android 11, something that has put a lot of pressure on HMD's resources.Even the cheapest smartphones like the Nokia 1 Plus are getting the Android 11 update, which is quite an achievement considering the phone's specs: 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek chipset, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 5.45-inch IPS LCD display, 5-megapixel main camera, and 2,500 mAh battery.Admittedly, HMD was able to provide Nokia 1 Plus with this update since the smartphone runs Android Go edition, a different version of the OS that's been specifically built for low-end devices, but that shouldn't diminish the company's merits.Without further ado, Nokia 1 Plus is now receiving the Android 11 Go edition update in all regions,the ones listed below. If you're not living in any of the countries mentioned, then you should get the update (if not already), in the next few days.The countries listed are likely part of wave 2 and will receive the update soon. Unfortunately, HMD hasn't provided an ETA for wave 2, so your guess is as good as ours.