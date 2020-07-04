Nokia Android 5G

Nokia 8.3 5G gets listed by a retailer once again but it's definitely not coming soon

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 04, 2020, 9:58 AM
The Nokia 8.3 5G was introduced back in March and HMD Global was planning to release its debut 5G-ready smartphone in summer. The plans have apparently been pushed and it now seems that the phone would arrive in fall.

UK retailer Clove has now listed the Nokia 8.3 5G but you certainly can't buy it. The listing says the handset is expected in September. Previously, the phone was spotted on Amazon Germany and Galaxus, which is a Switzerland e-tailer. Galaxus claims that shipments will begin on September 15.


Nokia 8.3 5G UK listing



We can only see the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage on the website, which hints that the 8GB RAM model with 128GB of internal memory will not be launched in the UK.

Clove has mentioned a price of $519.40, which is in line with rumors. 

Other previously known specifications of the Nokia 8.3 5G have also been put up. The phone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip that has an onboard 5G modem. It's theoretically capable of supporting more 5G bands than most 5G-enabled phones out there, which means you wouldn't have connectivity issues no matter where you are in the world, provided 5G networks have gone live in that place. 

The phone sports a 6.81-inch LCD display and a quad-camera system with a 64MP main module with a Zeiss lens, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 24MP selfie camera with ZEISS optics is housed in a pinhole.

Nokia 8.3 5G is a part of the Android One program and it will ship with Android 10. Other specs include a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a physical fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It looks like the smartphone will be offered in the sole Polar Night color.

Related phones

8.3 5G
Nokia 8.3 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

