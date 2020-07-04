Nokia 8.3 5G gets listed by a retailer once again but it's definitely not coming soon

The Nokia 8.3 5G was introduced back in March and HMD Global was planning to release its debut 5G-ready smartphone in summer. The plans have apparently been pushed and it now seems that the phone would arrive in fall.









Nokia 8.3 5G UK listing







We can only see the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage on the website, which hints that the 8GB RAM model with 128GB of internal memory will not be launched in the UK.





Clove has mentioned a price of $519.40, which is in line with rumors.



Other previously known specifications of the Nokia 8.3 5G have also been put up. The phone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip that has an onboard 5G modem. It's theoretically capable of supporting more 5G bands than most 5G-enabled phones out there, which means you wouldn't have connectivity issues no matter where you are in the world, provided 5G networks have gone live in that place.



The phone sports a 6.81-inch LCD display and a quad-camera system with a 64MP main module with a Zeiss lens, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 24MP selfie camera with ZEISS optics is housed in a pinhole.



Nokia 8.3 5G is a part of the Android One program and it will ship with Android 10. Other specs include a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a physical fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It looks like the smartphone will be offered in the sole Polar Night color.