Nokia 8.3 5G appears on Amazon

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 18, 2020, 8:32 AM
The Nokia 8.3 5G, which was announced by HMD Global back in March, is apparently nearing release. 

Nokiamob reports that the phone has been listed on Amazon Germany and Galaxus, which is Switzerland's largest online retailer. 

While the Amazon listing doesn't mention a release date, Galaxus says the Nokia 8.3 5G will be available starting September 15.

Earlier, HMD Global had said that the handset, which happens to be its first 5G-ready phone, would arrive in summer 2020. Thus, it's quite probable that Galaxus is showing a placeholder date and the handset will be available to purchase soon.


The expectation previously was that the Nokia 8.3 5G wouldn't hit the shelves until July but now that it has been listed, a June release seems likely.

Nokia 8.3 5G is compatible with most 5G bands


At its core, the Nokia 8.3 5G is a mid-ranger. It is fueled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chip that has a 5G modem built-in. You can choose between 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. Internal memory is expandable, thanks to the MicroSD slot. 

It comes with a 6.81-inch LCD display and features a 24MP selfie shooter with ZEISS optics that is housed in a punch-hole. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup, comprising a 64MP main shooter with a Zeiss lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro module, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone runs stock Android 10 and it is a part of the Android One program, which means 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates are guaranteed. 

The fingerprint scanner is embedded within the power key of the handset and there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button. Inside is a 4,500mAh battery and 18W fast charging is supported. The device also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Perhaps the most striking thing about the Nokia 8.3 5G is that it supports more 5G bands than most phones on the market. The 6GHz mmWave is an exception, but that shouldn't be an issue as most carriers around the world are still building it out. The phone is compatible with lower FDD bands and high TDD bands. This means that as long as 5G has gone live in a particular place, the Nokia 8.3 5G should be able to connect to it. This isn't true of most 5G phones, which support specific bands. 

Technically, the phone could work on mmWave too and thus HMD Global might launch a new version of it down the line in partnership with a carrier. So, in short, the Nokia 8.3 5G will work on all existing and forthcoming 5G networks across the world.

So far, only one color variant - Polar Night, has been announced. It is expected to cost £500 and €600 in the UK and Europe, respectively.

