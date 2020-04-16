New patent may turn next Apple Watch into a personal lifeguard
The smart gadget envisioned in the patent will be able to sense if the user is underwater and combine this information with other data like body vitals and geolocation to determine the nature of the situation. If the water pressure is high enough and there are abnormalities in the heart rate, the wearable can send a notification to emergency services. In other words, the next-gen Apple Watch may be able to sense if you're drowning and call for help.
Other scenarios may trigger the use of different sensors that can determine the properties of the water - temperature or presence of harmful substances - and alert the user or send another SOS message. These features sound exciting and novel, but it's worth mentioning that companies file thousands of patents every year, and very few make it to final products. Nevertheless, turning the next Apple Watch into a personal lifeguard is a cool idea that can breathe new life in the series.