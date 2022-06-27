New entry-level iPad coming this fall reported to replace Lightning port with USB-C





So far, the entry-level iPad remains the only tablet in the Apple lineup to NOT have the USB-C port: the 2021 iPad mini was the most recent one to adopt a USB-C port, then the iPad Air made the switch in 2020, and iPad Pro models have been using USB-C since 2018.





As for the advantages of the USB-C port over Lightning , there are plenty: first is convenience as it's the port used by everything from laptops to cameras and Bluetooth speakers, but you also get faster transfer speeds. Apple's Lightning connector is based on the sluggish USB 2.0 standard and can only connect to devices that support the MFi Lightning standard.





The other major upgrade in this upcoming new budget iPad is the Apple A14 Bionic processor, a step up from the A13 chip used currently. These budget iPads typically run on slightly older Apple chips. The current budget iPad model with the A13 inside happens to match the iPhone 11 in performance power, and the new version with the A14 will match the iPhone 12.





While they are not the most powerful tablets around, the big appeal is the price. At just $330 dollars for the base model, an entry-level iPad is a steal, and we expect the new model to be similarly affordable.



