by Anam Hamid
Apr 27, 2020, 9:38 AM
New LG Velvet render is further proof that it will perhaps mark the end of the G series
We have been hearing rumors that LG has decided to discontinue the G series, which is eight generations old now. Although the company has already confirmed the arrival of the new Velvet lineup, it has neither refuted nor confirmed reports that talk about the fate of the G series.
 

LG Velvet is a midrange phone and not a premium affair

 
The upcoming LG Velvet phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The G series, on the other hand, was a flagship lineup and offered top tier specs. So, in a way, the LG Velvet series cannot be said to be a true G lineup replacement. It’s more of a downgrade.
 
However, it does seem like the new series will mark the end of the LG G range. Tipster Evan Blass recently shared an official render of the LG Velvet and as noted by Android Authority, the phone carries the model number LM-G900N. 
 
Now, if you recall, this is the same format that the G series models followed. And if LG is now using this format for the new Velvet lineup, it solidifies rumors that said that the new range will be replacing the G series.

It’s worth pointing out that over the years, the differences between the G series and V series flagship phones have narrowed. And since LG will likely continue the V lineup, there will still be an option for those who want a top-tier handset.
 
With the Velvet range, on the other hand, the company will get a chance to experiment. We already know that it’s betting heavily on the design. It’s particularly hyping up the “raindrop” camera design which is a welcome change from the square bumps we have been seeing lately. Other than that, the phone also boasts a “3D arc design” with curved glass on both sides of it. The phone is tipped to get a 48MP primary sensor, which will be joined by 8MP and 5MP modules, so it should theoretically do well in the camera department too.
 
Ultimately, we think the price of the phone will be the deciding factor when it comes to its popularity. The 5G-ready handset is officially launching on May 7. 


