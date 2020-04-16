New Huawei patent shows two smartphones with sliding displays
Alternatively, Model B shows a different approach to the sliding system. The cameras are now on the left rear of the device, and the flexible screen also extends from the left. More significantly, this allows for a bigger screen real estate, as the camera array remains on the device's back, when used as a tablet.
Regardless of which design Huawei decides to go with, if the patent even bears fruit, it's certain that we're about to see some much-needed changes in smartphone designs in the coming months.
We recently reported on a Samsung patent, suggesting a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip design, showing a Z Flip-like device with a taller, flexible screen that bends over the top of the device to cover some of its backside.
In addition, Microsoft is also hard at work, already looking to improve the yet unreleased Surface Duo in future iterations, itself featuring two separate screens held by a hinge, and offering yet another solution towards the race for bigger screens on smartphones.