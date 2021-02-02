Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Android Deals 5G

Motorola debuts Valentine's Day deals, save up to $200 on Razr 5G, Edge and other phones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 02, 2021, 4:55 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola fans rejoice! The US company has just kicked off a series of deals on some of the most popular smartphones from all three price tiers. At the top of the promotion is the Motorola Razr 5G, which is now $200, but there are several other smartphones that are getting nice discounts until later this month.

If you're looking for another premium smartphone but can't afford to pay a small fortune, Motorola offers a $200 discount on the Edge, so customers can grab one for just $500. Then, there's the Motorola One Zoom that's getting a $200 discount, and the Motorola One Fusion+ that's $150 off.

Furthermore, the Motorola One Action is $150 off, which means its price is dropping below the $200 mark. As far as Motorola's budget-friendly smartphones go, customers can get the best of the best for less from the company's 2020 moto g family.
For example, the Moto G Stylus is now $40 off, while the Moto G Power is getting a $30 discount. Finally, the Moto G Fast is now available for just $149.99, which means customers receive a generous $50 discount.

All deals above are available starting today via Motorola's website, but many will go live on Amazon and Best Buy, so you can check these retailers too if Motorola runs out of stocks at some point.

