Motorola debuts Valentine's Day deals, save up to $200 on Razr 5G, Edge and other phones
Furthermore, the Motorola One Action is $150 off, which means its price is dropping below the $200 mark. As far as Motorola's budget-friendly smartphones go, customers can get the best of the best for less from the company's 2020 moto g family.
For example, the Moto G Stylus is now $40 off, while the Moto G Power is getting a $30 discount. Finally, the Moto G Fast is now available for just $149.99, which means customers receive a generous $50 discount.
All deals above are available starting today via Motorola's website, but many will go live on Amazon and Best Buy, so you can check these retailers too if Motorola runs out of stocks at some point.
