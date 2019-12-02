Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Apple 5G

Apple could drastically switch up its iPhone release strategy next year

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 02, 2019, 12:18 PM
Apple could drastically switch up its iPhone release strategy next year
Apple has announced three flagship iPhones every September since 2017, but the analysts over at JP Morgan (via AppleInsider) believe the company could be preparing a massive strategy revamp that’ll commence with next year’s iPhone 12 debut. 

JP Morgan has reason to believe Apple is actually developing four 5G-ready flagship smartphones. These include the rumored 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models alongside two 6.1-inch devices. The analysts also predict there will be two Pro-branded models and two standard models, although which is which might surprise you.

The standard iPhone 12 could come in two sizes


Starting things off with the most compact model of them all, many industry insiders believe the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be a direct successor to Apple’s recently announced 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro. However, JP Morgan thinks it’ll instead be a totally new model positioned as the cheapest of the bunch.

For those of you interested in the smartphone’s features, a dual-camera setup similar to the one on this year’s iPhone 11 is expected. It’ll reportedly be combined with an OLED display up front that may resemble the panel featured on this year’s iPhone 11 Pro.

It’s unclear at this stage why Apple may have chosen to create an extremely compact iPhone 12 model, but the company may be is aiming to entice users of the iPhone 5/SE and iPhone 6/7/8 lineups. These customers are very likely on the lookout for a compact model, meaning a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 that sits somewhere between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8 could be just what’s needed. 

If you’re not really into small phones and don’t want a Pro-branded model because of the high price, Apple is reportedly creating a 6.1-inch version of its standard model that’ll replace this year’s well-reviewed iPhone 11. Naming is yet to be confirmed, but iPhone 12 Plus and iPhone 12 Max are certainly contenders. Feature-wise, it’s believed the smartphone will feature a dual-camera layout on the back, which directly contradicts the triple-camera setup rumors, and an OLED display. 

Bigger displays on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro


Joining the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus/Max will reportedly be two Pro-branded models that’ll presumably be marketed as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The more manageable 6.1-inch Pro is expected to replace the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro that debuted in September. It’ll reportedly feature four sensors on the back, including a triple-camera setup and an additional 3D scanning system. Rumors also suggest an upgraded OLED display that’ll shrink the bezels and notch is being prepared.

Apple’s 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max looks set to replace this years Max device and should benefit from the features mentioned above. Like its smaller sibling, JP Morgan also believes mmWave 5G networks will be supported. This will add to the sub-6GHz 5G spectrum support that’s expected across the entire iPhone 12 series.

2021 could be an important year for Apple


In perhaps an even more interesting move, JP Morgan predicts Apple will completely switch up its release cycle in 2021. The first half of each year will reportedly see the company introduce two standard models while the second half is going to be dominated by the usual Pro-branded iPhones.

The aim of this is to “smooth seasonality” for both its supply chain and revenue while also allowing it to “compete favorably against continuous launches from competitive OEMs throughout the year.” Additionally, it’d be able to limit the impact of certain “product cycle missteps” by tweaking certain design features after just six months.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Best-T-Mobile-Cyber-Monday-deals-free-iPhone-8-discounted-new-iPad-and-much-more
Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.