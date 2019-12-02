Apple could drastically switch up its iPhone release strategy next year

AppleInsider



JP Morgan has reason to believe Apple is actually developing four 5G-ready flagship smartphones. These include the rumored 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models alongside two 6.1-inch devices. The analysts also predict there will be two Pro-branded models and two standard models, although which is which might surprise you.

The standard iPhone 12 could come in two sizes

Starting things off with the most compact model of them all, many industry insiders believe the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be a direct successor to Apple’s recently announced 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro. However, JP Morgan thinks it’ll instead be a totally new model positioned as the cheapest of the bunch.



For those of you interested in the smartphone’s features, a dual-camera setup similar to the one on this year’s iPhone 11 is expected. It’ll reportedly be combined with an OLED display up front that may resemble the panel featured on this year’s iPhone 11 Pro.



It’s unclear at this stage why Apple may have chosen to create an extremely compact iPhone 12 model, but the company may be is aiming to entice users of the iPhone 5/SE and It’s unclear at this stage why Apple may have chosen to create an extremely compact iPhone 12 model, but the company may be is aiming to entice users of the iPhone 5/SE and iPhone 6 /7/8 lineups. These customers are very likely on the lookout for a compact model, meaning a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 that sits somewhere between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8 could be just what’s needed.

If you’re not really into small phones and don’t want a Pro-branded model because of the high price, Apple is reportedly creating a 6.1-inch version of its standard model that’ll replace this year’s well-reviewed iPhone 11. Naming is yet to be confirmed, but iPhone 12 Plus and iPhone 12 Max are certainly contenders. Feature-wise, it’s believed the smartphone will feature a dual-camera layout on the back, which directly contradicts the triple-camera setup rumors, and an OLED display.

Bigger displays on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro



Joining the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus/Max will reportedly be two Pro-branded models that’ll presumably be marketed as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The more manageable 6.1-inch Pro is expected to replace the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro that debuted in September. It’ll reportedly feature four sensors on the back, including a triple-camera setup and an additional 3D scanning system. Rumors also suggest an upgraded OLED display that’ll shrink the bezels and notch is being prepared.

Apple’s 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max looks set to replace this years Max device and should benefit from the features mentioned above. Like its smaller sibling, JP Morgan also believes mmWave 5G networks will be supported. This will add to the sub-6GHz 5G spectrum support that’s expected across the entire iPhone 12 series.

2021 could be an important year for Apple

In perhaps an even more interesting move, JP Morgan predicts Apple will completely switch up its release cycle in 2021. The first half of each year will reportedly see the company introduce two standard models while the second half is going to be dominated by the usual Pro-branded iPhones.



The aim of this is to “smooth seasonality” for both its supply chain and revenue while also allowing it to “compete favorably against continuous launches from competitive OEMs throughout the year.” Additionally, it’d be able to limit the impact of certain “product cycle missteps” by tweaking certain design features after just six months.



