Motorola's announcing a phone with a pop-up camera on December 3



The phone’s rear will be the usual affair of a glass panel paired with a fingerprint scanner and a vertical camera setup in the top-left corner. In this case, however, the module aligns with the pop-out 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Rumors suggest a 64-megapixel primary rear camera will be accompanied by a dedicated depth sensor.



Internally, Motorola is once again expected to make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675, the same chipset found inside the Internally, Motorola is once again expected to make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675, the same chipset found inside the Moto Z4 and One Zoom . It’ll reportedly be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, although other variants could be on the way.







Early Motorola One-branded phones ship with stock Android as part of the Android One program. But more recent models have settled for the brand’s custom flavor of Android and it’s possible the One Hyper will do the same thing. This time around, though, Android 10 is to be expected.



There’s unfortunately no word on pricing or availability at the moment. Fortunately for us, the event is less than a week away so we won’t have to wait long.



