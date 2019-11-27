Motorola's announcing a phone with a pop-up camera on December 3
The phone’s rear will be the usual affair of a glass panel paired with a fingerprint scanner and a vertical camera setup in the top-left corner. In this case, however, the module aligns with the pop-out 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Rumors suggest a 64-megapixel primary rear camera will be accompanied by a dedicated depth sensor.
Internally, Motorola is once again expected to make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675, the same chipset found inside the Moto Z4 and One Zoom. It’ll reportedly be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, although other variants could be on the way.
Early Motorola One-branded phones ship with stock Android as part of the Android One program. But more recent models have settled for the brand’s custom flavor of Android and it’s possible the One Hyper will do the same thing. This time around, though, Android 10 is to be expected.
There’s unfortunately no word on pricing or availability at the moment. Fortunately for us, the event is less than a week away so we won’t have to wait long.
1 Comment
1. j_grouchy
Posts: 186; Member since: Nov 08, 2016
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):