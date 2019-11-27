Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Motorola Android

Motorola's announcing a phone with a pop-up camera on December 3

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 27, 2019, 8:48 AM
Motorola’s had a surprisingly busy 2019 but it’s not done yet. The Chicago-based brand has just announced a new event to be held in Brazil next week where it’ll announce a new pop-out camera smartphone.

Expected to be marketed as the Motorola One Hyper, leaked information points towards a large 6.4-inch LCD screen up front paired with quite a small chin and the usual side bezels. Thanks to the pop-out camera system, the smartphone also expected to skip the notch and punch-hole designs Motorola has used recently.

The phone’s rear will be the usual affair of a glass panel paired with a fingerprint scanner and a vertical camera setup in the top-left corner. In this case, however, the module aligns with the pop-out 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Rumors suggest a 64-megapixel primary rear camera will be accompanied by a dedicated depth sensor.

Internally, Motorola is once again expected to make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675, the same chipset found inside the Moto Z4 and One Zoom. It’ll reportedly be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, although other variants could be on the way. 


Early Motorola One-branded phones ship with stock Android as part of the Android One program. But more recent models have settled for the brand’s custom flavor of Android and it’s possible the One Hyper will do the same thing. This time around, though, Android 10 is to be expected.

There’s unfortunately no word on pricing or availability at the moment. Fortunately for us, the event is less than a week away so we won’t have to wait long.

1. j_grouchy

Posts: 186; Member since: Nov 08, 2016

I mean...no. I really am fine with a 3/16" bezel up top. No notch, no pop up camera. Why is there such a weird obsession with the top bezel?

posted on 1 hour ago

