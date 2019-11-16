Android Patents Huawei

Huawei might be preparing its own Motorola Razr competitor

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 16, 2019, 7:07 AM
The Motorola Razr is currently the only foldable smartphone of its kind but pretty soon it’ll face some tough competition. Samsung recently confirmed that it’s working on a clamshell-like product and a new patent suggest Huawei is doing the same thing.

Indicating the company is going for a much more modern look, the device described features a rather tall display paired with extremely thin and uniform bezels up front. The phone doesn’t feature any kind of punch hole or notch which could mean Huawei is planning to use in-screen technology to conceal the front-facing selfie cameras.

The back of Huawei’s device borrows a setup that’s similar to some of its most recent P-branded flagships. It boasts a vertical module positioned in the top-left corner that’s home to three unspecified sensors, an LED flash, and what could be a fourth periscope-like camera for improved optical zoom. 

Today’s envisioned foldable also features a volume rocker and power key on the right side and a specially designed hinge. The details of this mechanism are unknown at the moment but Motorola’s alternative successfully avoids any sort of crease in the display, so perhaps Huawei’s one will too. 

As with any design patent, there’s no guarantee Huawei will ever release a smartphone that looks like this one. Nevertheless, it’s still indicative of what the company is researching internally and if such a phone is ever produced, it could make its international debut at MWC 2020 in late February, exactly one year after the Mate X was unveiled.

Now that Huawei amd Samsung are realizing the "tablet wannabe" failure fails, they are going to do this style.

