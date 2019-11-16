Huawei might be preparing its own Motorola Razr competitor
The back of Huawei’s device borrows a setup that’s similar to some of its most recent P-branded flagships. It boasts a vertical module positioned in the top-left corner that’s home to three unspecified sensors, an LED flash, and what could be a fourth periscope-like camera for improved optical zoom.
Today’s envisioned foldable also features a volume rocker and power key on the right side and a specially designed hinge. The details of this mechanism are unknown at the moment but Motorola’s alternative successfully avoids any sort of crease in the display, so perhaps Huawei’s one will too.
As with any design patent, there’s no guarantee Huawei will ever release a smartphone that looks like this one. Nevertheless, it’s still indicative of what the company is researching internally and if such a phone is ever produced, it could make its international debut at MWC 2020 in late February, exactly one year after the Mate X was unveiled.
1 Comment
1. User123456789
Posts: 1102; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 9 min ago 0
