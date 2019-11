Apple's AirPods 2 are a bargain with this Black Friday UK deal

AirPods also double-tap to play music or skip forward and an easy setup if you own another Apple product such as the iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. As for the battery life, up to five hours of listening on a single charge is possible, although this increases to 24 hours with the charging case.

If the wireless charging case is a game changer for you, you’re also in luck. Both Amazon UK and BT are offering a £40 discount which brings the AirPods with a wireless charging case down to the price of the regular pair.



Amazon’s AirPods with wireless charging case deal expires this Friday, November 29, but BT’s will be available until Friday, December 6, or until stock has been depleted.





Apple’s AirPods might be the best-selling pair of wireless earphones on the market but they’re far from cheap. In the UK they usually go for £159 but in celebration of Black Friday, Amazon is offering a very decent 20% discount on the product.The deal, which applies to the second-generation AirPods Apple launched earlier this year paired with the standard charging case, runs until November 29. To refresh your memory, the product in question is powered by Apple’s specially designed H1 chipset which enables hands-free Siri.