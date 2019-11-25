Apple's AirPods 2 are a bargain with this Black Friday UK deal
AirPods also double-tap to play music or skip forward and an easy setup if you own another Apple product such as the iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. As for the battery life, up to five hours of listening on a single charge is possible, although this increases to 24 hours with the charging case.
If the wireless charging case is a game changer for you, you’re also in luck. Both Amazon UK and BT are offering a £40 discount which brings the AirPods with a wireless charging case down to the price of the regular pair.
Amazon’s AirPods with wireless charging case deal expires this Friday, November 29, but BT’s will be available until Friday, December 6, or until stock has been depleted.
