This Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday deal makes it irresistible in the UK



All versions are in stock at the time of writing and can be received by this Thursday, November 28, if you order soon enough. To refresh your memory, the All versions are in stock at the time of writing and can be received by this Thursday, November 28, if you order soon enough. To refresh your memory, the Apple Watch Series 4 offers ECG support, a much larger display than the Series 3 models, and the powerful S4 chipset. Compared to the newer Series 5, the only missing features are a compass and always-on display.

In this case, the lower price is available for the Space Grey Aluminium Case paired with a Black Sport Loop, the Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band model, and the Gold Aluminium Case option couple with either the Pink Sport Band or Pink Sand Sport Loop.