This Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday deal makes it irresistible in the UK
Until this Friday, the 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 4 can be picked up with an impressive 25% discount. This applies to the Space Grey Aluminium model with a Black Sport Loop and the Silver Aluminium Case version with the White Sport Band. Unfortunately, the Gold Aluminium Case isn’t discounted.
If you’re on the lookout for the slightly larger 44mm Series 4, Amazon UK also has you covered. The retailer is offering another big discount which slashes an impressive 21% off the official £429 price tag.
In this case, the lower price is available for the Space Grey Aluminium Case paired with a Black Sport Loop, the Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band model, and the Gold Aluminium Case option couple with either the Pink Sport Band or Pink Sand Sport Loop.
All versions are in stock at the time of writing and can be received by this Thursday, November 28, if you order soon enough. To refresh your memory, the Apple Watch Series 4 offers ECG support, a much larger display than the Series 3 models, and the powerful S4 chipset. Compared to the newer Series 5, the only missing features are a compass and always-on display.
