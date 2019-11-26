Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Sony Deals Black Friday

Hurry! Sony's Xperia 5 is available with a huge discount for Black Friday UK

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 26, 2019, 3:10 AM
Hurry! Sony's Xperia 5 is available with a huge discount for Black Friday UK
Sony’s no longer the major smartphone brand that it used to be, but that doesn’t mean it has stopped making good phones. In fact, the Xperia 5 is one of the brand’s best devices in a while and, thanks to Amazon, it’s now cheaper than ever in the UK.

In celebration of Black Friday, the flagship can now be acquired with an impressive 21% discount which makes the phone noticeably cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 11, Samsung’s Galaxy S10, and Huawei’s P30 Pro

The deal runs until November 29 and is compatible with Amazon’s One-Day Delivery offer. Additionally, the discount is applied to the single-SIM variants of the phone in Blue and Black; and the dual-SIM Black model.

To refresh your memory, the Sony Xperia 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. It ships with Android 9 Pie but will be upgraded to Sony’s near-stock Android 10 experience in December. 

A 6.1-inch 21:9 display paired with uniform top and bottom bezels adorns the front panel. An 8-megapixel selfie camera and a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear accompany it. Lastly, the Xperia 5 is equipped with a small 3,140mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.

$799.99 Sony Xperia 5 on Amazon

Related phones

Xperia 5
Sony Xperia 5 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.1" 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3140 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

JBL-Early-Black-Friday-Sale-headphones-speakers
Expires in - 1d 17hJBL kicks off Early Black Friday Sale: save up to 70% on headphones and speakers
-$30
Lenovo-Smart-Display-7-30-off
Grab a Lenovo Smart Display 7 and save 25% at B&H
-$150
Sony-Xperia-10-Plus-150-off-Amazon-Best-Buy
Save up to $150 on the Sony Xperia 10 Plus at Amazon, B&H and Best Buy
-$60
Withings-Steel-HR-Sport-hyrbid-smartwatch-60-off
Withings Steel HR Sport hyrbid smartwatch is 30% off on Amazon
-$460
Deal-This-is-the-lowest-Pixel-3-price-weve-seen-yet
Deal: This is the lowest Pixel 3 price we've seen yet
-%80
This-solar-powered-battery-pack-is-80-off-right-now
This solar-powered battery pack is 80% off right now

Popular stories

motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Free-iPhone-11-deal-at-T-Mobile-starts-this-Friday
Score a free Apple iPhone 11 with T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deal
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.