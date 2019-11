Hurry! Sony's Xperia 5 is available with a huge discount for Black Friday UK

The deal runs until November 29 and is compatible with Amazon’s One-Day Delivery offer. Additionally, the discount is applied to the single-SIM variants of the phone in The deal runs until November 29 and is compatible with Amazon’s One-Day Delivery offer. Additionally, the discount is applied to the single-SIM variants of the phone in Blue and Black ; and the dual-SIM Black model.



To refresh your memory, the Sony Xperia 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. It ships with Android 9 Pie but will be upgraded to Sony’s near-stock Android 10 experience in December.



A 6.1-inch 21:9 display paired with uniform top and bottom bezels adorns the front panel. An 8-megapixel selfie camera and a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear accompany it. Lastly, the Xperia 5 is equipped with a small 3,140mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.





Sony’s no longer the major smartphone brand that it used to be, but that doesn’t mean it has stopped making good phones. In fact, the Xperia 5 is one of the brand’s best devices in a while and, thanks to Amazon, it’s now cheaper than ever in the UK.In celebration of Black Friday, the flagship can now be acquired with an impressive 21% discount which makes the phone noticeably cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 11, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 , and Huawei’s P30 Pro