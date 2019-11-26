Hurry! Sony's Xperia 5 is available with a huge discount for Black Friday UK
In celebration of Black Friday, the flagship can now be acquired with an impressive 21% discount which makes the phone noticeably cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 11, Samsung’s Galaxy S10, and Huawei’s P30 Pro.
The deal runs until November 29 and is compatible with Amazon’s One-Day Delivery offer. Additionally, the discount is applied to the single-SIM variants of the phone in Blue and Black; and the dual-SIM Black model.
To refresh your memory, the Sony Xperia 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. It ships with Android 9 Pie but will be upgraded to Sony’s near-stock Android 10 experience in December.
A 6.1-inch 21:9 display paired with uniform top and bottom bezels adorns the front panel. An 8-megapixel selfie camera and a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear accompany it. Lastly, the Xperia 5 is equipped with a small 3,140mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.
