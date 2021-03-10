Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100
Now, the Chicago-based brand has started teasing that smartphone’s international release.
Motorola's next phone will use the Snapdragon 870
An 18-second video published to Twitter confirms that Motorola’s next smartphone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. The latter was introduced at the start of the year with budget flagships in mind.
A glimpse at the bottom of the phone confirms the presence of a headphone jack and a USB-C port that presumably enables some form of fast charging, likely Motorola’s 20W tech.
There is much more to come, stay tuned! #hellomoto#YouWantItYouGotItpic.twitter.com/GNe9aaP7p5— Motorola (@Moto) March 10, 2021
These details corroborate earlier reports about the phone being a rebranded version of China’s Motorola Edge S, announced in late January, marketed under the Moto G100 name in Europe.
Taking that into consideration, the smartphone Motorola is teasing should also offer a quad-camera setup on the rear and two front-facing selfie cameras. That’s in addition to a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.7-inch 90Hz display.
Expect the Motorola Moto G100 5G to be introduced either later this month or in early April. There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but the device is expected to be positioned as some kind of affordable flagship.
