Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Expect the Motorola Moto G100 5G to be introduced either later this month or in early April. There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but the device is expected to be positioned as some kind of affordable flagship. These details corroborate earlier reports about the phone being a rebranded version of China’s Motorola Edge S , announced in late January, marketed under the Moto G100 name in Europe.Taking that into consideration, the smartphone Motorola is teasing should also offer a quad-camera setup on the rear and two front-facing selfie cameras. That’s in addition to a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.7-inch 90Hz display.Expect the Motorola Moto G100 5G to be introduced either later this month or in early April. There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but the device is expected to be positioned as some kind of affordable flagship.

Back in December, Motorola announced that it would soon be releasing a Moto G-branded smartphone with one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800-series chipsets on the inside.Now, the Chicago-based brand has started teasing that smartphone’s international release.An 18-second video published to Twitter confirms that Motorola’s next smartphone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. The latter was introduced at the start of the year with budget flagships in mind.Taking a closer look at the video reveals a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and what appears to be a multifunction button that can be configured to open specific apps, such as the camera.A glimpse at the bottom of the phone confirms the presence of a headphone jack and a USB-C port that presumably enables some form of fast charging, likely Motorola’s 20W tech.