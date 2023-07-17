Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is just $20 at Metro by T-Mobile
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) received a sequel just a few months ago, which is smaller but slightly more powerful thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. Even so, the differences between the two devices are almost negligible, hence the almost similar prices.
Speaking of price, Metro by T-Mobile offers the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) for just $320 outright, but there are workarounds to paying the full price for Motorola’s mid-range smartphone. For a limited time, customers can snag a Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) for just $20, if they need a new phone number.
Specs-wise, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is an average mid-range device that runs on Google’s Android 12 operating system right out of the box (an upgrade to Android 13 is already available for download).
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 4/6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD). Just so you know, Metro’s version packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.
Other highlights of the phone include a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple camera setup (50MP + 8 MP + 2MP), a secondary 16-megapixel camera for selfies, and a 5000 mAh battery.
Apart from the $20 paid for the phone, you’ll also have to pay an additional $40 for the first month of service, but other than that there are no other requirements. The offer is available online and in-store and an instant rebate of $300 will be applied to the purchase price. Keep in mind that if you get the offer in-store, you’ll have to add a new line of service with a new number to a qualifying $65 rate plan (instead of just $40).
On the other hand, new customers who bring an existing phone number to Metro by T-Mobile can get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) for free. However, the deal that will reduce the price of the phone to $0 is only available in stores. Also, you might be required to pay a one-time $25 activation fee in-store, so it’s not completely free.
