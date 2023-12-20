Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) leak reveals familiar design
Motorola, known for crafting some of the best budget phones, is rumored to be on the brink of unveiling new additions to the Moto G series. Leaked images of one of these devices have recently surfaced, showing what's next and creating a sense of déjà vu.
As Motorola gears up for the launch of the next-generation Moto G 5G (2024), MySmartPrice, in collaboration with the renowned tipster OnLeaks, has unveiled renders and a video showcasing the design of the upcoming smartphone along with some expected specifications.
The design remains quite similar to its predecessor, the Moto G 5G (2023), featuring flat sides and smooth curves on the edges. The smartphone will continue to sport a flat display with three slim bezels on the top and sides and a slightly wider bezel at the bottom.
However, there's a noticeable difference between the two devices. While both boast a dual-camera setup with an oblong LED flash on the side, the Moto G 5G (2024) takes a sleek approach. Unlike its predecessor, the Moto G 5G (2023), it features a more modern, seamlessly integrated look into the back panel and edges.
As Motorola gears up for the launch of the next-generation Moto G 5G (2024), MySmartPrice, in collaboration with the renowned tipster OnLeaks, has unveiled renders and a video showcasing the design of the upcoming smartphone along with some expected specifications.
The design remains quite similar to its predecessor, the Moto G 5G (2023), featuring flat sides and smooth curves on the edges. The smartphone will continue to sport a flat display with three slim bezels on the top and sides and a slightly wider bezel at the bottom.
The display panel retains the center-mounted punch-hole cutout for the front camera. OnLeaks has verified that the Moto G 5G (2024) will feature a 6.5-inch display, mirroring its predecessor. Expect other display specifications to remain identical, potentially supporting the same smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
However, there's a noticeable difference between the two devices. While both boast a dual-camera setup with an oblong LED flash on the side, the Moto G 5G (2024) takes a sleek approach. Unlike its predecessor, the Moto G 5G (2023), it features a more modern, seamlessly integrated look into the back panel and edges.
Motorola's dominance in the entry-level and mid-range segments continues, offering feature-rich phones at budget-friendly prices. Following the trend set by its predecessors, the Moto G 5G (2022) and the Moto G 5G (2023), the upcoming smartphone is anticipated to be around $300, making it an appealing option for those seeking an affordable yet capable smartphone. Keep an eye out for its release if you're in the market for a budget-friendly device.
Things that are NOT allowed: