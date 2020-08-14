Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Accessories Audio

Mobvoi launches new earbuds featuring head gestures

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 14, 2020, 12:25 PM
Mobvoi launches new earbuds featuring head gestures
Mobvoi, a wearable company backed by Google, announced a new pair of earbuds that make use of its TicMotion technology to enable head gestures. They're called Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture and features a similar design as the TicPods Free, as well as the same case size for a bigger battery and silicone tips.

Along with the launch of the Earbuds Gesture, Mobvoi kicked off a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for the new earbuds and future products. Currently, a pair of Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture costs $67, but only for the next two days. Also, for the next two days, customers can purchase two pair of Earbuds Gesture for the price of one ($130).

Mobvoi is also selling a special bundle that includes a pair of Earbuds Gesture and a TicWatch smartwatch for just $280 (30% off). All orders will be shipped in October 2020.

Aside from TicMotion that enables head gestures, the Earbuds Gesture feature dual-mic noise isolation technology, which promises to offer a better calling experience. There are only a couple of gestures that you can use with the earphones, such as nodding twice to pick up a call and shake twice to refuse incoming calls.

According to Mobvoi, each earbud has a capacity of 90mA to provide up to 10 hours of playback. Thankfully, the charging case has a capacity of 600mA, which translates in around 50 hours of charge (about 5 full charges).

More importantly, each earbud can be used independently and feature touch controls to interact with incoming calls, audio playback, and to wake the default voice assistant on phones. Speaking of which, the Earbuds Gesture support all three major digital assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

