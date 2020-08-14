Mobvoi launches new earbuds featuring head gestures
Mobvoi is also selling a special bundle that includes a pair of Earbuds Gesture and a TicWatch smartwatch for just $280 (30% off). All orders will be shipped in October 2020.
Aside from TicMotion that enables head gestures, the Earbuds Gesture feature dual-mic noise isolation technology, which promises to offer a better calling experience. There are only a couple of gestures that you can use with the earphones, such as nodding twice to pick up a call and shake twice to refuse incoming calls.
According to Mobvoi, each earbud has a capacity of 90mA to provide up to 10 hours of playback. Thankfully, the charging case has a capacity of 600mA, which translates in around 50 hours of charge (about 5 full charges).
More importantly, each earbud can be used independently and feature touch controls to interact with incoming calls, audio playback, and to wake the default voice assistant on phones. Speaking of which, the Earbuds Gesture support all three major digital assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.