Microsoft's Bing app gets improved dark mode support for Android 10

It's not just Google that it's adding dark mode to its apps , but Microsoft too. Although the Redmond-based company's Bing Search app for Android did include a dark mode, the latest update further improves this feature and expands its availability to more devices.If you're one of the many Bing users in the United States, you'll notice that there's a new update available via the Google Play Store . The update introduces improved dark mode support on Android 10 devices, so if you're using a Pixel phone or any other handset powered by Android 10, you should be able to take advantage of all the benefits included in the update.The changelog also mentions that developers are adding some bug fixes, speed improvements, polish and many more, so expect your Bing experience to become slightly better after the latest update.Although Bing app is available in many countries around the world, the Rewards program is only available in about 20 countries or so, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States.