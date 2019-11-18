Microsoft's Bing app gets improved dark mode support for Android 10
The changelog also mentions that developers are adding some bug fixes, speed improvements, polish and many more, so expect your Bing experience to become slightly better after the latest update.
Although Bing app is available in many countries around the world, the Rewards program is only available in about 20 countries or so, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States.
