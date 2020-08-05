Play Gears 5, Destiny 2, other Xbox and PC games on mobile, here is how

What is Microsoft Project xCloud?



Microsoft offers two types of subscriptions for those who want to play a lot of games that they don't own. The cheapest costs $5 and lets you play hundreds of games only on PC. The expensive one costs $15 per month and lets you play on PC, Xbox One, and Android phones/tablets.



Unfortunately, Project xCloud, just like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will not be available worldwide. You can indeed subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate even if you're not living in a country where Microsoft's services are officially available, but we're not sure if it will work for those who want to play on their Android phones.



Anyway, at launch, Project xCloud will be available in 22 markets: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.