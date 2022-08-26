Meta's AR/VR device to launch in October as Zuckerberg touts non-verbal revolution









Its next-gen virtual reality contraption will be released in October, tipped Zuckerberg, and will sport better non-verbal communication like keeping proper eye contact among the Metaverse avatars.





" In the previous version eye contact was all just AI simulated, we didn’t actually know when you were making eye contact because we weren’t tracking the eyes. Now for this version, and hopefully a lot of the different ones we build going forward, you’ll be able to have realistic facial expressions and more transmitted directly to your avatar ," chirped Meta's CEO.





By the previous version Mark Zuckerberg probably means the Meta Quest 2 VR headgear that launched as far back as 2020 under the Oculus brand. Facebook's parent Meta has smart glasses as well that are made in partnership with Ray-Ban.



