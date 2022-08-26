 Meta's AR/VR device to launch in October as Zuckerberg touts non-verbal revolution - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Meta's AR/VR device to launch in October as Zuckerberg touts non-verbal revolution

VR
1
Meta's AR/VR headgear to launch in October as Zuckerberg touts eye contact breakthrough

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the world's biggest Metaverse proponent - Meta's own Mark Zuckerberg - divulged some details about Facebook's upcoming AR/VR device.

Its next-gen virtual reality contraption will be released in October, tipped Zuckerberg, and will sport better non-verbal communication like keeping proper eye contact among the Metaverse avatars.

"In the previous version eye contact was all just AI simulated, we didn’t actually know when you were making eye contact because we weren’t tracking the eyes. Now for this version, and hopefully a lot of the different ones we build going forward, you’ll be able to have realistic facial expressions and more transmitted directly to your avatar," chirped Meta's CEO.

By the previous version Mark Zuckerberg probably means the Meta Quest 2 VR headgear that launched as far back as 2020 under the Oculus brand. Facebook's parent Meta has smart glasses as well that are made in partnership with Ray-Ban. 

Both of its current AR/VR devices, however, came before Facebook announced its rebranding and the deep dive into the Metaverse, so whatever Meta announces in October better be good. It will face a might competition by PlayStation's upcoming VR2 as well as Apple's own AR/VR Glasses contraption that may be released early next year.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content

Popular stories

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless