 Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic

Apple

The metaverse is not going away, it seems, as Facebook's parent Meta, as well as other Silicon Valley stalwarts like Microsoft, have come up with a new Metaverse Standards Forum that aims for "real-world interoperability" in the metaverse.

On board, however, are missing current virtual universe behemoths like Niantic and Roblox, as well as Apple, the big AR/VR elephant in the room which is expected to come up with its own virtual reality device at some point this or next year, dubbed tentatively Apple Glasses.

Chip makers like Nvidia and even crypto companies which will aim to facilitate the payment protocol for the virtual goods traded in the metaverse, are participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum, yet Decentraland or The Sandbox aren't among the metaverse standard establishment here.

The lack of some of the most important names in tech and virtual reality isn't deterring Neil Trevett, the Vice President of Developer Ecosystems at Nvidia who will be presiding over the Metaverse Standards Forum as he has anyone is welcome to join at some point.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Apple’s Smart Folio covers for the iPad Pro now on sale with a 55% discount
Apple’s Smart Folio covers for the iPad Pro now on sale with a 55% discount
Purple iPhones, Blue MacBooks, Pink iPads: A look at Apple’s use of color
Purple iPhones, Blue MacBooks, Pink iPads: A look at Apple’s use of color

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
AT&T knocks it out of the park with outstanding new 12-month prepaid plan
AT&T knocks it out of the park with outstanding new 12-month prepaid plan
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless