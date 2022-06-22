Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic









On board, however, are missing current virtual universe behemoths like Niantic and Roblox, as well as Apple, the big AR/VR elephant in the room which is expected to come up with its own virtual reality device at some point this or next year, dubbed tentatively Apple Glasses





Chip makers like Nvidia and even crypto companies which will aim to facilitate the payment protocol for the virtual goods traded in the metaverse, are participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum, yet Decentraland or The Sandbox aren't among the metaverse standard establishment here.





The lack of some of the most important names in tech and virtual reality isn't deterring Neil Trevett, the Vice President of Developer Ecosystems at Nvidia who will be presiding over the Metaverse Standards Forum as he has anyone is welcome to join at some point.

The metaverse is not going away, it seems, as Facebook's parent Meta, as well as other Silicon Valley stalwarts like Microsoft, have come up with a new Metaverse Standards Forum that aims for "real-world interoperability" in the metaverse.