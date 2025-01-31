Max rolls out Multiview option for NASCAR races
Max has just announced that it has partnered with TNT Sports to offer racing fans a brand-new NASCAR Driver Cam experience, which includes several improvements like a layered audio mix of scanner team radios and ambient car noise, all synced up with a 1080p Driver Cam feed on supported devices.
The new experience will be available on February 2 when the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray is set to unfold. Initially, racing fans will be able to choose between individual Driver Cams or two pre-set Multiview stream options featuring four drivers each, chosen based on the most interesting matchups and storylines each week.
On top of that, users can pause, rewind and fast forward live video, and a replay of each individual driver stream will be available following each race. Max says that the NASCAR Driver Cams and the featured and fan selected Multiviews will all be available to stream within the B/R Sports section on the streaming service.
As per the official announcement, NASCAR Driver Cam on Max will be available for all drivers across all 38 race weekends of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including the Daytona 500, all seeding races for and each race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Tournament, and the NASCAR Cup Series playoff.
YouTube TV and other rival streaming services had been offering the Multiview option for a little while. Perhaps Max was just waiting for a very good reason to make this feature available to its customers, and the partnership with TNT Sports for the upcoming NASCAR season seems like the perfect reason to have a Multiview available.
Fans will be pleased to know that each individual driver stream will provide in-depth information such as live stats (stage, lap number, position and race status), as well as telemetry data including speed, RPM, gear, and much more.
Although the Multiview option is a very important feature for those who love watching multiple races or games at the same time, Max didn’t find the time to add it to its streaming service until recently.
