YouTube TV’s Multiview feature is finally rolling out to Android devices
Up Next:
YouTube TV announced about a year ago that early access to the Multiview feature is rolling out to all members over the next few months. However, the feature was only made available on smart TVs and streaming devices, with Android and iOS platforms left for last.
It took YouTube TV a year to bring Multiview to iOS devices and an extra couple of months to finally make it available to Android users. According to 9to5google, Google confirmed the Multiview feature should start showing up for YouTube subscribers.
Speaking of which, Android users can find the Multiview feature in the Home tab. Up to four streams can be selected for watching in Multiview, and users can switch audio and captions between streams, as well as jump in and out of a fullscreen view.
It took YouTube TV a year to bring Multiview to iOS devices and an extra couple of months to finally make it available to Android users. According to 9to5google, Google confirmed the Multiview feature should start showing up for YouTube subscribers.
There’s no telling how long it will take for the feature to be available to all Android users on phones and tablets, but we do know that you’ll need the latest version YouTube TV (8.17) for Android installed in order to enjoy the benefits of Multiview.
Speaking of which, Android users can find the Multiview feature in the Home tab. Up to four streams can be selected for watching in Multiview, and users can switch audio and captions between streams, as well as jump in and out of a fullscreen view.
Keep in mind that you need to be subscribed to YouTube TV to be able to access Multiview. Also, the feature is currently limited to sports content.
Things that are NOT allowed: