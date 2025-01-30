Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Some loyal AT&T customers are losing their free Max perk from DirecTV

AT&T Wireless service
AT&T logo
Bad news for some AT&T customers who are enjoying free Max from DirecTV. Apparently, AT&T and DirecTV have decided to stop offering grandfathered DirecTV customers free Max, which means they will start being charged for the service.

In a statement for Cord Cutter News, DirecTV said that “some customers have been receiving credit as an AT&T customer for access to Max. That credit is ending, but they can still watch Max through the app on the DirecTV Gemini device and other options.”

It’s important to mention that only DirecTV customers are losing the free Max perk, so if you’re a wireless customer, you’ll continue to receive Max for free directly from the carrier, at least according to AT&T.

Basically, AT&T and DirecTV are retiring old special packages that included a promotional offer for free HBO Max. Since these haven’t been offered for a very long time, it’s no surprise that DirecTV has decided to stop offering the free perk after a while.

Max logo | Image credit: Max

As mentioned earlier, once the free Max perk expires, DirecTV customers will be charged for the service unless they cancel it. The bottom line is that while grandfathered DirecTV customers will lose their perk, they will continue to be able to access Max if they pay for the service once it’s added to their accounts.

But Max is also available separately via smart TVs, streaming sticks, gaming consoles, and mobile devices if you don’t want to continue to use the DirecTV Gemini set-top box.

In other news, DirecTV announced this week that its customers have access to MLS Season Pass for the first time. Not only that, but DirecTV also offers its residential and commercial customers a free preview of MLS Season Pass, which will be available from February 22 – March 1.

Starting this week, DirecTV residential customers can sign up to watch MLS Season Pass for $14.99 a month through DirecTV and watch games via DirecTV or in the Apple TV app. Also, all DirecTV satellite customers can purchase the full season for $99.
